COLFAX — Entries are being accepted for the 2020 Festival of Trees in The Center at Colfax Library.
Businesses, community agencies and individuals are encouraged to enter. This year’s trees will be judged in four categories, three of which will be voted on by the public. Categories include Most Creative, People’s Choice, Kid’s Choice and Judge’s Choice. The Colfax Chamber of Commerce will sponsor contest awards.
Trees will be on display during the month of December from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday-Friday and 1-5 p.m. Saturday.
Space is limited. Contact Nichole Kopp at (509) 397-4366 to reserve a spot.