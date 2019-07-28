Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
OROFINO — Nuclear engineer Bryce Greenfield spent a good deal of time searching for just the right place. Greenfield wasn’t asking for much: an old building and access to power — lots of it.
With the help of Clearwater County Economic Development Specialist Chris St Germaine and Clearwater Power Company, he found both right here in Orofino and has spent the last year with his partner, Aubyn Honeysett, working on a dream and what they believe will become a way of the future.
Far removed from the mill work that used to take place on the old Tri-Pro Mill site in Konkolville is the new task of “mining” for Bitcoin.
Residents have watched the grounds in various stages of demolition, a sad reminder of the mills that were once a thriving business, a source of income and a way of life for a good many residents.
Now, a “cryptocurrency data center,” called Peak Digital Processing, occupies one of the buildings across from the old mill site.
Greenfield said the amount of power used at the data center to run all of the specially configured computers hooked up to the internet — just sky of 900kW — is roughly enough to power 8,000 homes. He does what he can to be environmentally responsible by using hydropower, a cleaner form of energy that doesn’t emit carbon into the atmosphere.
For each transaction completed, the miner receives a small financial compensation. The likelihood of being the one to discover the solution is equivalent to the portion of total mining power on the network.
Greenfield shares that perhaps more than anything, Clearwater Power Company played a monumental part in his decision to build here.
“I’ve got to be honest, Clearwater Power was the real game-changer. I can’t say enough good things about them. I requested power, and they made it happen. I paid for the construction. None of this expense is passed on to the local taxpayer.
— Elizabeth Morgan, Clearwater Tribune, (Orofino), Wednesday
County ranked most educated in state
COLFAX — Whitman County was recently named the most educated county in Washington state by TheStacker.com. The county also ranked 34 out of 3,142 counties in the United States.
To calculate the rankings, Stacker used data from the 2013 to 2017 American Community Survey to construct an index to measure the approximate education level of the counties in each state.
The data includes those older than 25 years. Stacker evaluated the data to create a “point-based system” based on seven educational tiers, which range from individuals not educated past eighth grade to those with graduate or professional degrees. The scale is from zero to 100.
Whitman County scored an education index of 91.18, compared to Adams County, which was ranked the least educated county in the state with a 73.34 education index.
In Whitman County, 1.1 percent of people have less than a high school education, 3.5 percent of people have a high school education but no diploma and 17.1 percent of people graduated high school.
For higher education, 19.9 percent of Whitman County residents attended some college, but did not obtain a degree, 24.5 of residents obtained a bachelor’s degree, 9.9 percent have an associate’s degree and 23.9 percent hold a graduate or professional degree.
— Madysen McLain, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
Letter outlines concerns for airborne cannabis
COLFAX —Whitman County Commissioners received a July 16 letter from David Gang, assistant director of the College of Agricultural, Human and Natural Resource Sciences at Washington State University, addressing concerns about the impact of emissions from cannabis plants in Whitman County.
The letter requests the county’s six-month moratorium on any new marijuana related production to be extended until research about the impact is complete.
“Research is now underway that will take several months to conduct and analyze, but that should provide important data needed to make rational and reasonable regulations and rules,” he stated in the letter.
The letter illustrated that in the wine industry during wildfire season, grapes can absorb smoke compounds that cannot be washed off. The WSU research will examine if it is the same for cannabis airborne compounds.
“We must move forward with the assumption that new volatiles in the area could be bad for our milk and therefore our Cougar Gold cheese,” the letter stated.
The letter brought up that in an Oregon elementary school, children could not go outside for recess or open the school windows when a neighboring hemp field was in bloom for several weeks. The fumes caused students to have headaches and become nauseated.
The letter provided four suggestions for commissioners as they proceed in the decision-making process.
The first suggestion was to not allow grow operations to be outside areas where it could be a public nuisance.
The second states setbacks should be implemented to protect “the quality of life” of county residents.
The third states odor-eliminating air filters should be required on all indoor grow facilities in the county.
The final suggestion is that hemp fields should also have restrictions due to odor reasons.
County commissioners will conduct a public hearing on extending the marijuana moratorium Sept. 3. The deadline for the current moratorium, which evolved from the Selway Holdings proposal for marijuana production and processing on County Club Road southwest of Pullman, is Sept. 11.
— Madysen McLain, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday