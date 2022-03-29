Entiat Kite Festival soars beyond expectations

ENTIAT, Wash. — With little in the way of wind under its wings, Addy Reyes’ parrot struggled to take flight.
The 10-year-old gripped her tether and ran. One arm jostled aside her powder blue San Diego Chargers jersey, the other pulled the string taught and snapped the bird into the air.
And then beak-first into the ground.
“We’re not giving up,” said her father, Agustin Reyes, of Addy’s attempts to fly her kite. “We’ll get it for sure.”
The Wenatchee duo were among a few hundred people who on Saturday attended the Entiat Kite Festival at Kiwanis Park. It was the first festival since 2019 after a COVID-19 cancellation in 2020 and a snow cancellation in 2021.
The festival helps raise money for Entiat schools.
Looking at the crowd of a couple of hundred people, organizer Renee Swearingen with the Entiat Valley Chamber of Commerce said turnout far surpassed her hopes.
“It’s never been like this,” she said. “This is way over expectations.”
To her point: The festival, which started at 10 a.m., featured a crafts table where kids could decorate free kites. Organizers provided 250. They were all gone by noon.
“Everyone’s antsy — they want to get out after COVID,” Swearingen said, speculating about attendance. “They want to congregate.”
The festival was multicultural with live Latin music, Aztec dancers and an emcee in La Pera Radio host Rafael Aguilar.
“Entiat is a growing community and I think we’re trying to actually become more diverse in our celebrations and our events,” Swearingen said. “And so there were a lot of people who stood up and said, ‘We’ve been waiting for that. We want to bring the Aztec dancers. We want to have experiences with our culture.’ ”
Esther Dalgas with Friends of the Entiat Library said visitors came from as far as Moses Lake, Tacoma and Monroe.
“Meeting people again out in the open, face-to-face, is what I think is just amazing,” Dalgas said.
By 1 p.m., an hour before the festival was set to end, the park continued to bustle and kids kept working for lift-off.
“I’m glad people are still here, visiting with their community, making their own wind because we don’t have a whole lot,” Swearingen said, noting that she expected many kids will fall asleep early after running with their kites.
The Reyeses were not easily dissuaded by the soft breeze.
They won the parrot kite — red, yellow and blue with about a 6-foot wingspan — in a raffle at the festival a few years ago. Addy recounted a time when she and her father had the kite at the end of its line.
“I remember once we used all of the string and it was all the way high up in the air,” Addy said. “It looked like a real bird.”
That was about 100-150 feet.
Asked what she likes about kite flying, Addy said, “I don’t know, I kind of like flying it and navigating the kite in the air. I feel powerful.”
A few minutes later, the father and daughter gave it another try. Agustin Reyes led the parrot off the ground, guiding into the air, and then handed the tether to Addy. Kite in tow, she ran circles through the park while the bird soared above.