Entertainment complex on Lewiston port land is still on drawing board

A Lewiston orthodontist is still pursuing plans to open a business featuring laser tag, go-karts, an arcade and restaurant on Port of Lewiston property.
Dr. Bret Christensen previously had paid the port $5,000 for a right of first refusal agreement to match a lease offer from another party for six months that lapsed in March.
He told Port of Lewiston commissioners Wednesday he would rather have a lease for the 10 acres where the center would be located in North Lewiston because that would help him get financing.
But he’s had problems communicating what he wants to port officials, Christensen said.
Some of his ideas about lease terms have been rejected without explanations or counteroffers, he said.
Christensen wants the agreement structured so that he would pay a decreased rate or perhaps nothing at all in the first two years.
That would reduce his costs in the first year, when he would be getting approvals, and the second year, when construction would happen before the center would start generating revenue.
He would also like a clause that would allow him to end the lease with little penalty after the first year in case he can’t complete the arrangements required to get the business off the ground.
“I would suggest you put it in writing,” said Port Manager David Doeringsfeld, adding that if Christensen has already done that, he hasn’t seen it.
Port commissioners said they were open to discussing Christensen’s ideas.
“We’d love to see your project,” Commissioner Mike Thomason said.
In other business, the commission approved the port audit for the fiscal year that ended June 30. The port had an operating loss of $304,664 for that time for its dock, rental properties and warehouse, but a net income of $274,565 counting revenue from sales taxes and property taxes.
The biggest expense in the port’s operations in its 2019 fiscal year was $455,078 for depreciation followed by $441,037 for administration.
Depreciation has to be deducted as infrastructure ages, but it doesn’t represent actual dollars going out the door.
The port has experienced operating losses since fiscal year 2013 when the loss was $92,435. The highest annual loss — $501,234 — was in fiscal year 2016.
One of the biggest financial challenges the port has faced has been the end of shipping of containers filled with cargo such as dried peas and lentils between Lewiston and Portland.
The goods were transferred to ocean-going vessels in Portland, which recently recruited a company to resume its container service in 2020. It’s not clear yet if that business will serve Port of Lewiston customers.
The port’s net position climbed from $25 million in fiscal year 2018 to $25.3 million in fiscal year 2019. That category includes the port’s savings and capital assets.
