Enjoy the snow? More is coming

A blanket of snow covers the Lewis-Clark Valley on Tuesday after an unexpected winter storm delivered several inches of snow yesterday.

 Austin Johnson/Tribune

The region is bracing for another round of significant snowfall, with storms expected to roll in Tuesday night and continue through Friday.

The biggest snow totals are expected in the Cascade Mountains, northeastern Washington and northern Idaho. The Spokane/Coeur d’Alene area could see a foot or more of accumulation this week, according to the National Weather Service’s Spokane office.

