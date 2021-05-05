Brady Nelsen, right, of Lewiston, draws a line to direct where to add screws while Ann Oviatt drills some screws in place further up the structure Tuesday, as the students from a Lewis-Clark State College engineering class build a wheelchair ramp in Clarkston through the nonprofit organization Interlink. The ramp will be the service learning class’s last one since starting the project in 2007 because the school’s engineering program was discontinued. “This is how we party,” professor Jenni Light said, adding that engineering is the type of career that helps everyone. Interlink will continue to build wheelchair ramps.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region