Brady Nelsen, right, of Lewiston, draws a line to direct where to add screws while Ann Oviatt drills some screws in place further up the structure Tuesday, as the students from a Lewis-Clark State College engineering class build a wheelchair ramp in Clarkston through the nonprofit organization Interlink. The ramp will be the service learning class’s last one since starting the project in 2007 because the school’s engineering program was discontinued. “This is how we party,” professor Jenni Light said, adding that engineering is the type of career that helps everyone. Interlink will continue to build wheelchair ramps.

