Engine fire

A Lewiston firefighter sprays down the charred remains of a 1987 Chevrolet pickup truck that was destroyed by an engine fire on the corner of 22nd Street and Grelle Avenue in Lewiston on Tuesday. No injuries were reported in the blaze.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

