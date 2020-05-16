There will be plenty of contested federal, state and local elections in Washington this year, both during the August primary and November general election.
By the close of the weeklong candidate filing period Friday, Garfield County Commissioner Robert Johnson and Superior Court Judge Scott Gallina were the only local incumbents who declined to file for reelection, according to the Washington Secretary of State’s website. In statewide races, the only constitutional officer who isn’t seeking another term in office is Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who announced earlier this year that he plans to join the Jesuit religious order.
Twelve candidates tossed their hats into the ring to replace Habib. That was less than a third of the 37 candidates — including two-term incumbent Gov. Jay Inslee — who filed to run for governor. The complete list of statewide candidates can be found on the Secretary of State’s website, at www.sos.wa.gov/elections.
The federal, legislative and local candidates who will appear on ballots in southeastern Washington (with their party affiliation and incumbents marked with an “I”) include:
Federal
U.S. House, 5th Congressional District
(two-year term) — Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Spokane (I); Stephen Major, R-Spokane Valley; Chris Armitage, D-Spokane Valley; Dave Wilson, D-Spokane; Brendan O’Regan, independent (lists a Seattle address)
Washington Legislature
9th Legislative District Senate (four-year term) — Mark Schoesler, R-Ritzville (I)
House Position 1 (two-year term) — Mary Dye, R-Pomeroy (I); Brett Borden, Libertarian-Pullman
House Position 2 (two-year term) — Joe Schmick, R-Colfax (I)
Asotin County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Brian Shinn, Clarkston, no party preference (I); Clee Manchester, Clarkston, no party preference; Brad Gary, Clarkston, no party preference
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Chris Seubert, R-Clarkston (I); Michael “Mike” Henze, Clarkston, no party preference; Dennis Plunkett, Clarkston independent
County Commissioner District 3 (two-year unexpired term) — Chuck Whitman, R-Clarkston (I)
Public Utility District District 1 (six-year term; nonpartisan) — Judy Ridge, Clarkston (I); Joe Louis, Clarkston
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — R. Victor Bottomly, Clarkston; G. Scott Marinella, Dayton; Brooke J. Burns, Clarkston
Garfield County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Jim Nelson, R-Pomeroy; Vonni “Vonda” Mulrony, R-Pomeroy; P. Ernest Kimble, R-Pomeroy
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Wynne McCabe, Pomeroy, no party preference (I); Larry Ledgerwood, Pomeroy, no party preference
County Auditor (two-year unexpired term) — McKenzie Lueck, Pomeroy, no party preference (I)
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) – R. Victor Bottomly, Clarkston; G. Scott Marinella, Dayton; Brooke J. Burns, Clarkston
Whitman County
County Commissioner District 1 (four-year term) — Art Swannack, R-Lamont (I)
County Commissioner District 2 (four-year term) — Dean Kinzer, R-Pullman (I); Tom Handy, Pullman, no party preference
Superior Court Judge (four-year term; nonpartisan) — Gary Libey (I)
