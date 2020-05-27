Orchards Elementary School staff wave pompoms as parents and their kids drive by to pick up their leftover belongings and turn in books or iPads that were loaned out while school work was being done remotely. The school, along with several other elementary schools in Lewiston, set an alphabetical schedule Tuesday during which students and their parents could come by the school, exchange their materials and say goodbye to their teachers. Orchards Elementary will also be handing back supplies at 9:30 a.m. today. Jennifer Gomez, the principal at Orchards Elementary, noted that it was important for the kids to see their teachers to end their school year, and vice versa for the teachers.
