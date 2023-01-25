A boil order imposed on most of the city of Lewiston’s water customers is anticipated to be lifted in days.
That preliminary prediction came Tuesday from the city of Lewiston’s public works director, Dustin Johnson.
“We’re moving in the right direction,” he said. “It’s fortunate. … We have the light at the end of the tunnel.”
Nearly a week after 3.3 million gallons of water gushed without warning from Lewiston’s High Reservoir, about 3,800 of the almost 6,000 residences and businesses that use city water are still under a boil order, he said.
Generally, those under the boil water order are north of Southway and 16th avenues. Lewiston residents who get their water from Lewiston Orchards Irrigation Districtare not affected.
In the first day after the break in the reservoir, the boil water order applied to all city of Lewiston water customers.
But some parts of the city were exempted from the order after the city identified which areas didn’t get any water that went through the broken reservoir, Johnson said.
Johnson’s staff members have now modeled a way to drain the reservoir that failed, divert water away from it, serve all city customers and maintain enough pressure in the system to fight fires. They’ve also obtained and installed parts for the temporary fix.
The new way of routing the city’s water will be implemented gradually in the coming days while the reservoir is emptied in processes that can be stopped if problems surface.
City residents may see water in the town’s stormwater drainage system and discoloration of water that comes from their faucets that poses no hazard while the work is underway.
Exactly how long it will take for the interim solution to be in place will depend on a number of factors such as if the changes create problems not identified in the modeling, Johnson said.
Once that’s completed, the city will have its water tested to be sure it’s not contaminated. If those tests are negative, the boil water order will be lifted, he said.
The city’s water has been tested every day since the breach and all of the results have indicated the failure didn’t introduce any bacteria into the system, he said.
Finishing the tasks involved in getting the boil water order lifted are estimated to cost about $200,000, Johnson said.
Repairing 16th and 11th avenues will be an additional cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, he said.
And more time, money and effort will be required to determine what will be needed in the coming months and years.
The city doesn’t yet know what caused a gap in the reservoir that’s about 15 feet tall and about 30 feet wide, Johnson said.
Located at 16th Avenue and 29th Street, the High Reservoir was originally constructed in the 1920s at the same time as the city’s water treatment plant that is in the final stages of being replaced.
Even though it’s a century old, it is an important part of the city’s infrastructure. The High Reservoir and the Low Reservoir near Sunset Park, constructed at the same time, are the oldest and largest of the city’s reservoirs, each holding 4.5 million gallons of water.
The city’s four other reservoirs have a combined 5.5 million gallons of capacity, not including a reservoir near the high school that will be finished this spring with 1.7 gallons of capacity.
As of Tuesday, the High Reservoir was still holding about 1 million gallons of water even though it was compromised.
City officials will have to decide if it’s worth fixing or if it needs to be replaced, which an initial estimate shows would cost about $15 million.
They will also have to figure out if interim water storage will be required until a permanent solution is completed.
The “emergency patch” will be adequate in the short term, but it’s not clear how feasible it will be to operate the city’s water system in that manner for a longer period of time, Johnson said.
“We can still build more patches and we may do that as we evaluate the system,” he said. “We have to crawl before we walk. You have to get the system up and running. … Then we can look into long-term corrections for adequate storage and everything else.”
A number of avenues are being explored for funding. Lewiston Mayor Dan Johnson is meeting with the staff of Idaho Gov. Brad Little this week in Boise.
The city has between $3.5 million and $4 million in from the American Rescue Plan Act, a federal program intended to ease the impact of the pandemic it had earmarked for upgrades in downtown Lewiston, that might be shifted, Johnson said.
The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality also is accepting grant applications for municipal water and sewer projects.
“We’re evaluating all of our options,” he said.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.