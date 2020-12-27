Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.
———
Employees of Tamarack Resort burning slash piles caused the West State Fire that burned 61 acres and threatened an unfinished lodge last month, an investigation found.
The investigation did not say whether the employees or the resort were liable for the estimated $400,000 cost of fighting the fire.
No citations or demand for reimbursement had been issued as of Wednesday.
The fire started Nov. 2 when sparks escaped from one of three burn piles made up of trees and brush from thinning the Mystery Glade ski run, an investigation by the Idaho Department of Lands said.
The fire quickly spread beyond control of the five people tending to the piles.
The fire burned through trees and brush near the resort’s unfinished mid-mountain lodge before being declared contained on Nov. 6.
The investigation found that the resort workers had been burning slash in the area for about two weeks prior to the fire and previously had problems with fire “creeping” through the grass.
Several agencies responded to the fire, and nearby residents were told to get ready to evacuate if needed.
Southern Idaho Timber Protective Association, the Idaho Department of Lands, Donnelly Fire & EMS, and the Payette and Boise national forests all sent firefighting crews and equipment to fight the fire or protect structures.
The investigation was carried out by the IDL at the request of SITPA, which was the lead agency on the fire.
Under state law, a party must be found “willfully or negligently responsible” for the fire before costs can be claimed, IDL Public Information Officer Sharia Arledge said.
It could be months before the state and SITPA determine whether Tamarack is liable for firefighting costs, Arledge said.
Tamarack Resort President Scott Turlington declined to comment on the investigation and its findings.
— Max Silverson, The Star-News, (McCall), Thursday
Voter turnout could trip up 2021 elections
COLFAX — The Nov. 3 general election saw a high voter turnout of 86.4 percent, far higher than in previous years.
While that speaks highly of voter involvement in the election, it could mean snags for measures on the ballot in 2021 due to validation requirements.
Bonds, including street maintenance and operation levies, require a voter turnout of at least 40 percent of the most recent general election to be validated.
That could be a problem for any municipality running on the 2021 ballot, based on past issues that have passed, yet failed for lack of validation.
Towns wanting to run levy proposals in 2021 do so at the risk of paying for the run, but not getting enough voters to validate the issues, even if it passes.
This was an issue in 2017 for Pullman after the presidential election in 2016. Pullman had two bond measures topping 60 percent supermajority approval, but failed to meet the 40 percent voter turnout validation requirement.
Two towns had propositions fail in the November 2020 election, Farmington and Rosalia. It is up to the town councils when or if they will make another attempt.
On Nov. 3, each town had about 90 percent turnout — 91 percent in Farmington and 87 percent in Rosalia. On Nov. 6, 2019, voter turnout was 60 percent and 50 percent respectively.
Following last month’s election, Farmington would need 38 voters and Rosalia 133 to validate measures. The towns did have more than that in the general election in November 2019, but special elections traditionally have lower turnout.
The validation requirement applies to all elections throughout the year, including the next general election.
— Jana Mathia, Whitman County Gazette, (Colfax), Thursday
DGH chief of staff discusses COVID-19 vaccine distribution
DAYTON — Dr. Kyle Terry, Medical Chief of Staff at Dayton General Hospital, touched briefly on vaccine distribution and safety protocols for patients and staff when he spoke to the hospital board of commissioners earlier this month.
Terry said COVID-19 vaccines would be distributed according to population numbers. With 2 percent of the national population, the state of Washington will receive 2 percent of the vaccine. He thought Walla Walla County would receive the first distribution of the Pfizer vaccine.
He said the Columbia County Health System has a better chance of getting the Moderna vaccine.
Columbia County Health System and Public Health are working together on COVID-19 messaging to the community regarding vaccinations. There is no confirmed date of delivery of either of the vaccines.
Columbia County Health System CEO Shane McGuire said it had been given the use of an ultra-cold refrigerator to store Pfizer vaccine. The Moderna vaccine needs refrigeration, however it does not need ultra-cold temperature storage.
Terry said the ad hoc committee on COVID-19 had established new safety protocols for patients and staff when patients are admitted to the hospital. He said patients would be tested for the virus before and after they are admitted. Staff will wear N95 masks and use protective eyewear in any patient contact situation.
The COVID-19 statistics represent a worrisome picture in a county with a population of just over 4,000.
On Monday, Columbia County Public Health Director Martha Lanman said there had been 12 hospitalizations since COVID-19 began infecting people in the community, and four people have died.
Patients who need hospitalization are transferred to hospitals outside the county for treatment at one of four hospitals; Providence St. Mary’s Hospital in Walla Walla, Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, or St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, in Lewiston.
— Michele Smith, The Times (Waitsburg), Thursday