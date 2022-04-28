Demolition began at the former Emperor of India King Thai, which burned down in 2019, after years of back-and-forth litigation between the owner and the city of Lewiston.
Praveen Khurana, who owned the restaurant at 854/858 Main St. in Lewiston, was interacting with workers and city officials in the alley behind the business Wednesday morning before the demolition began. Khurana was eventually seen removing items from what remained of the building and drove away. The demolition began shortly thereafter.
Khurana, who filed a civil lawsuit against the city of Lewiston and Crea Construction on April 18, said in an email to the Tribune that he wouldn’t comment because “this matter is under active litigation.”
According to court documents, the lawsuit alleges breach of contract, breach of good faith and fair dealing, tortious interference, taking property without due process of law, and damages.
The court documents allege the city canceled Khurana’s demolition permit and temporary power permit, failed to notify him about a hearing to declare the building a nuisance and deprived him of property. It also alleges that Khurana has suffered monetary damages for hiring of contractors, attorney services and not being able to pursue other business ventures.
In the documents filed, Khurana asked the court for a temporary restraining order to prevent the demolition of the site and award $10,000, including attorney fees and costs, at trial.
On Tuesday, Magistrate Judge Gregory FitzMaurice denied the restraining order application from Khurana preventing the city of Lewiston from demolishing the structure.
Carol Maurer, public information officer for the city of Lewiston, said in an email that “thus far things have gone in accordance with the contract between the City of Lewiston and Crea Construction.”