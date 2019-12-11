The Emperor of India Thai King restaurant in downtown Lewiston that burned Monday night has found itself facing public scrutiny several times.
The first issues surfaced before it opened in 2006. The restaurant’s debut was delayed when Lewiston city officials shut off the gas lines after an inspector found faulty gas lines that the owner, Praveen K. Khurana, admitted were installed by a worker without a permit.
At the time, then-Lewiston Fire Department Chief Gordy Gregg said the gas line fixtures posed an imminent threat of an explosion that might have leveled a section of downtown.
The restaurant’s challenges continued two years later. It was banned from serving food three times by Public Health-Idaho North Central District in Lewiston in 2008 over allegations of unsanitary conditions.
That limitation was lifted in mid-May of 2009 after the restaurant passed an inspection and the oversight continued until its most recent inspection May 6, 2010.
That was about two months before Khurana sued the Lewiston public health district and five of its employees over the suspensions of his food license in 2008. The litigation was eventually dismissed and closed by an appeals court in 2015.
The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare did the inspections at Emperor of India in 2009 and 2010.
Typically, the responsibility for annual, routine health inspections at restaurants falls to local public health districts.
But in the case of Emperor of India, the state is handling inspections because of what has previously been described by Carol Moehrle, director of the Lewiston public health district, as unspecified, ongoing legal issues.
State officials have indicated they are unable to do the inspections because the position of food protection program manager has been vacant since November 2018.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.