Fourth graders at Grantham Elementary School spent last week making hats and blankets for a cause close to their teacher’s heart.
The felt creations were donated to the radiation oncology department at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to help cancer patients.
“My husband had cancer last year, so it’s something very near and dear to my heart,” teacher Kathy Hocking said.
Hocking’s husband is now cancer free, but he still suffers from the aftereffects of treatment and often feels cold.
“This would have really helped him,” Hocking said about the hats and blankets.
The project was her students’ idea, which brought tears to Hocking’s eyes. Her class made about 40 hats and several blankets.
Retired Grantham teacher Sharon Hoseley helped in the classroom Wednesday. Hoseley, 79, often volunteers at the school.
“It’s a great project. To let those people who are going through a really difficult time know that somebody cares about them, and especially kids, is special,” Hoseley said. “And Grantham kids are special anyway, because being from low-income families, there’s not a whole lot of opportunities for them to give things to people.”
That’s exactly what 10-year-old Railynn Child was most excited about. Child said it would be her first time donating an item.
“I like the fact that we get to give to other people,” she said, as she put the finishing touches on her hat. “I think that they’ll be really happy that we did this for them.”
The project, according to Hocking, highlighted Grantham’s character traits of the month: empathy and generosity. It also taught the students other skills, like math, as they measured and cut the felt fabric.
Ten-year-old Tevyn Cole said he hoped the crafts would bring a smile to those fighting cancer.
“It feels good, and I hope it makes them happier,” Cole said. “And I hope they get better.”
Hager Meade, 68, spent the day helping the students with their crafts. Meade has been volunteering in the classroom for the past seven years.
“I guess it keeps me young,” Meade said with a laugh. “In this class, I learn more than the kids do.”
