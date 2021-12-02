Idaho Fish and Game officials plan to make more than 1,500 deer tags available starting at 9 a.m. Tuesday for emergency hunts designed to assist the agency’s effort to determine the prevalence of chronic wasting disease.
The tags, divided among 35 hunt areas, will be offered to Idaho residents on a first-come, first-served basis and sold only at Fish and Game offices. Individual tags will be tied to either private or public lands likely in game management units 14 and 15 and parts of 11A, 13, 18 and 23.
According to a news release, a large portion of the deer in the area move to private lands this time of year. The agency hopes to collect 775 samples.
“We appreciate hunters’ willingness to help us get these important CWD samples,” said Scott Reinecker, deputy director of the agency. “Hunters who want to participate will have to do some things that may be inconvenient, but they are critical to help us to get a better understanding of the extent of CWD in the area.”
All deer taken in the special hunts must be tested for CWD. Fish and Game officials will collect samples from deer heads at check stations near the hunt areas or at regional offices in Lewiston and McCall.
The hunts will be posted at idfg.idaho.gov/cwd. Tags will sell for $10 and are limited to one per person on public land. Private land owners can choose people they wish to receive tags but the agency, not the landowner, will issue the tag.
The hunts are scheduled to end Dec. 19, but if success rates are high, the hunts could end early. They could also be extended if success rates are low.
Hunters can keep the meat of the deer they kill and those with buck tags can keep the antlers. However, they must quarter or debone the animal at the kill site and present the head to a check station or regional office within 24 hours. The tags will come with special carcass-handling instructions that must be followed. The GPS coordinates of kill sites must be recorded.
Chronic wasting disease has been found in 27 states and four Canadian provinces. Caused by a misfolded protein known as a prion, it is in the same family as mad cow disease and Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease, and carries potential health concerns for hunters. It has never been documented to infect humans but the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends people not eat meat from animals with the disease. Prions accumulate in certain tissues like the eyes, brains, spinal cords and lymph nodes.
More information is available at bit.ly/2ZL6nQF.