Emergency personnel will practice skills today during a mock plane accident that starts at 8:30 a.m. at the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport.
A bus will fill the role of the aircraft that has crashed during the two-hour exercise and about 12 volunteers will pretend to be victims.
The Lewiston police and fire departments, airport personnel and area hospitals are among those participating.
They will simulate “duties they would perform during a real emergency,” according to a news release from the airport, the city of Lewiston, Nez Perce County and Nez Perce County Emergency Management.
The exercise will be evaluated and critiqued so emergency plans and procedures can be improved for the entire community.
The public can view the practice from Stearman Street off O’Conner and Southport roads in Lewiston.