ASOTIN — An emergency burn ban in unincorporated areas of Asotin County is now in effect because of dry conditions and warmer temperatures in the forecast.
All fires, including campfires, backyard recreational fires and open burning in Asotin County are suspended until the ban is lifted later this fall. No fires are allowed on Snake River beaches, under a separate ordinance which went into effect on July 1.
Fire Marshal Karst Riggers said campfires are still permitted within designated fire pits at Chief Timothy Park on the island, unless a Washington statewide burn ban is enacted.
In addition, approved fire rings, propane and charcoal barbecues are still permitted. More information is available by calling (509) 243-2020.