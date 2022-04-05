Travis D. Ellenwood, who pleaded guilty in October to the beating and strangulation death of his girlfriend, Bessie A. Blackeagle, was given the maximum sentence for second-degree murder in Indian country during a sentencing hearing Monday in U.S. District Court in Coeur d’Alene.
Ellenwood, 44, was sentenced to 235 months, or nearly 20 years, in federal prison, followed by five years of supervised release. The sentence, by U.S. Court of Appeals Judge Richard C. Tallman, followed several anguished and emotional pleas from Blackeagle’s family members, who described her as a talented, optimistic, and a “sparkling light” to the Nez Perce Tribe and her close-knit family.
“This crime was committed in a particularly savage and heinous manner and in the nearby presence of Ellenwood’s minor child,” Tallman said in pronouncing his sentence.
The “moving victim impact statements ... underscore that the missing and murdered indigenous women in this country presents a real crisis for the justice system in this country. ... Miss Blackeagle cannot be defined as a mere statistic in the (federal domestic violence) database,” the judge said. The sentence was intended to provide a deterrence to help other women who are victims of such crimes to feel safe, Tallman said.
According to court records, on Oct. 30, 2020, Ellenwood and Blackeagle went out to a local bar in Kamiah. During the early morning hours of Oct. 31, they returned to their residence and an argument began. During the argument, Ellenwood repeatedly struck Blackeagle and at one point strangled her until she could not breathe. Though it is unknown the exact time Blackeagle was beaten and strangled, Ellenwood called 911 at about 5:30 p.m. and reported Blackeagle was not breathing. Law enforcement and medical personnel responded to the residence and found Blackeagle dead.
Testimony at Monday’s hearing revealed Blackeagle had likely been dead for several hours, and that before Ellenwood called authorities, he took a shower and tidied up the house where the incident took place.
Ellenwood then enlisted his 10-year-old son to help him move Blackeagle’s body from the floor where she was lying to the son’s bed.
Although Ellenwood initially denied causing Blackeagle’s death and has repeatedly claimed not to be able to remember the incidents that took place, he eventually admitted to placing his hands around her neck and squeezing. Tallman said medical examiners determined Blackeagle died from multiple blunt force trauma to the head that caused bleeding in her brain, and strangulation.
Several of Blackeagle’s family members offered anguished and emotional testimony Monday about their pain resulting from her death.
Fawn Domebo, one of Blackeagle’s cousins who works as a domestic abuse victim advocate, tearfully recalled that despite clear signals that Blackeagle was suffering from domestic abuse, such as increasing isolation from family members and a personality change from confidence to timidity, “I couldn’t help the one person who needed me the most. ... How did I not recognize the warning signs of abuse?” Domebo said.
Blackeagle’s grandparents, Wilfred and Bessie Scott, “were broken” after hearing of their granddaughter’s murder, Domebo said.
“Less than two months later, (Bessie Scott) died of a broken heart,” Domebo said. “Bessie (Blackeagle) deserves justice. Punish (Ellenwood) to the full extent of the law.”
In a statement from Blackeagle’s mother, Dani Scott, which was read by family friend Belinda Jones, Scott recalled that because of birth complications, Blackeagle weighed a mere 3 pounds when she was born May 16, 1992.
“None of us had known she would grow to be larger than life,” Scott said.
Blackeagle excelled in school, cultivated the Nez Perce language and tribal customs, became a black belt in karate, played piano and carried three different royalty titles.
Blackeagle worked at the National Historical Park at Spalding, and when her body was transported from Lewiston to Lapwai for the funeral, her co-workers at the park stood by U.S. Highway 95 and saluted as she passed by, Scott said.
Jeffery Scott, Blackeagle’s uncle, expressed the fiercest anger at Ellenwood during the hearing. He also testified that Blackeagle’s personality changed after getting together with Ellenwood.
“Travis killed Bessie and broke my mom and dad’s heart,” Jeffery Scott said. “We, as a people and nation, have thrown this man away. He can no longer walk upon tribal land — ever. And when he dies, he cannot be buried on tribal land.”
Ellenwood, who wore a yellow jail dungaree during the hearing and sat silently by his attorney, David R. Partovi, of Spokane, spoke tearfully and briefly at the conclusion of the hearing.
“I’m sorry for the pain I’ve caused,” Ellenwood said. “I apologize to the family.”
No other witnesses for the defense were called.
