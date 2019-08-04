PULLMAN — Tesslyn Preppernau of Ellensburg was declared the winner from among the 12 girls competing in the Washington State Distinguished Young Women scholarship program held Saturday at Pullman High School’s theater.
First runner-up was Lillian Kirry of Chewalah; second runner-up was Suellen Rice of Pullman.
On Saturday, the participants were judged in talent, self-expression, interview, fitness, scholastic and spirit categories. The interview category required the participants to answer a series of questions in front of the judges Friday, and answer one question on stage Saturday evening.
Contestants were vying for thousands of dollars in scholarship money and the opportunity to represent Washington at the America’s Distinguished Young Women program next summer in Mobile, Ala.
Along with Rice, of Pullman, other local participants included Delaney Overberg of Clarkston, Megan Kay of Colton-Uniontown, Shelby Forgey of Asotin and Hayden Fulfs of Colfax.