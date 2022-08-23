The new $200,000 Elk River fire station was christened during a grand opening celebration Saturday and stands as a testament to community support, Mayor Dave Brown said.
“We built our fire station with four bays that hold all our equipment and we did it all with local money,” Brown said Monday.
“We had nine years of fire department charity options and other fundraisers and we had a grant of $48,000. But that was the only outside money, and we’re pretty proud of that.”
The 14-person volunteer fire department, headed by Chief Wayne Wilson, formerly was housed in a two-bay block structure that also held the Clearwater County Ambulance and Rescue equipment. Brown said about three years ago the old building was sold to Clearwater County for $53,000 for the ambulance and rescue team, which helped the fire department start construction on the new pole building.
Besides the professional electricians and contractors who worked on the new building, the Elk River community pitched it with all sorts of donated labor and equipment.
“People came in and built cabinets for free,” Brown said. “I think everybody in that room (during the grand opening) pitched in and that’s what we’re all proud of.”
The fire department consists of one engine, one brush truck and one water truck to serve Elk River and the immediate area.
During the grand opening, cake and punch were served and “there was a list a mile long” of people deserving thanks, the mayor said.
“It was excellent. It was a great day for it,” Brown said. “The weather was nice, now we’re ready to go. It’s been quite a journey.”