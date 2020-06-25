STITES — The Friends of Elk City Wagon Road Committee will meet at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Clearwater Grange Hall on Main Street in Stites.
This will be the last session prior to Wagon Road Days. A covered-dish lunch will follow the meeting. The Wagon Road Museum also will be open from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Anyone is welcome to join this committee, which plans numerous activities during spring and summer. Wagon Road Days will take place July 18-19. This two-day event celebrates the historic wagon road from Harpster to Elk City that was used to haul supplies to the gold fields in the late 1800s.
The event will begin in Clearwater and includes a parade, quilt show, history presentation, variety show, gospel hour, vendors and food on July 18 and an approximately 50-mile road trip to Elk City on the Wagon Road on July 19.