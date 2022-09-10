A talented pool of riders — and a stellar line-up of hard-bucking steeds — lit up the crowd during the Lewiston Roundup Rodeo on Friday night, turning in high score after high score.
The night ended much like it began, on a high note for five-time world champion and current all-around points leader Stetson Wright. On the final bull of the evening, he turned in an electrifying 87.5-point performance.
Wright was one of only two riders to stay on his bull for the required eight seconds. Jared Parsonage, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, also had a good ride on the aptly named Cash is King.
Dawson Hay, of Alberta, Canada, and Stu Wright, of Milford, Utah, topped the list with a tie for first in the saddle bronc competition. They each scored 84 points.
Hay, currently ranked 13th in the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association world standings, almost didn’t make it out of the chute. His horse, Lunatic, balked the first time the gate was opened, but made up for it the second go-round.
“That was the first time I’ve been on that horse,” he said. “It’s one (that other riders) have placed on before, so I knew there was a chance if I did my job.”
If he’s still in the top 15 in the rankings by the end of the month, Hay will qualify for the National Finals Rodeo for a third time.
“This is one of my favorite rodeos to go to this time of year,” he said. “The crowd is really amazing. It’s kind of the last quarter of our season and everyone’s pushing really hard for the end of the year. So a big rodeo like this definitely helps.”
Stu Wright, who was just getting back into rodeo after serving a mission and sustaining some injuries, was particularly pleased with the evening’s results.
“I’ve been riding for 10 years,” Stu Wright said. “Like any other sport, it’s so much fun to win. If you aren’t trying to win, you aren’t competing to the best of your abilities.”
Having an enthusiastic crowd also helps, he said.
“It gave me chills ... hearing the crowd rattle the chutes right behind us. They were bouncing off the metal bleachers and it just rattles you. It feels really cool.”
David Castanon, of Rosalia, Wash., led off the saddle bronc performance with a 70-point ride on Hermit.
Attendance during Friday’s Tough Enough to Wear Pink performance was 4,707. That included about 2,100 attendees who came wearing pink.
Gary Stenzel and sisters Maggie and Gabby Stenzel were part of the crowd. Their father and grandfather previously served on the Roundup board
Maggie, who currently lives in Ontario, Ore., drove home to Lewiston just for the rodeo. She has been coming to the Roundup since she was a kid. They try to get the same seats every year.
“It’s like a family reunion,” said her sister, Gabby. “It’s a way to keep us all together, and for the extended family to become close.”
Former world champion Clayton Biglow got the night off to a quick start with a bone-jarring ride in the bareback round.
Biglow, of Clements, Calif., scored 86.5 points on the hard-bucking Great Nation. That was the top bareback score through the first two performances.
“I try to come to Lewiston every year, because it’s just a great rodeo,” he said. “The ride was a good one. I’ve been on that horse before.”
Biglow, who currently ranks 9th in the world, has been to six National Finals Rodeos and won the world bareback championship in 2019.
The final performance of the 2022 Lewiston Roundup begins tonight at 6:59 p.m.
88th Lewiston Roundup Day Three results
1 — Clayton Biglow, of Clements, Calif., 86.5.
2 — Dylan Riggins, of Airway Heights, Wash., 71.
1 — Blare Romsa, of Laramie, Wyo., 3.8 seconds.
2 — Joe Nelson of Watford City, N.D., 4.1 seconds.
Jackson Sundown saddle bronc riding
1 (tie) — Dawson Hay, of Wildwood, Alberta, 84 points.
1 (tie — Stu Wright, of Milford, Utah, 84 points.
3 — Ross Griffin, of Tulsarosa, N.M., 83.5.
4 — Leon Fountain, of Socorro, N.M., 82.
1 — Chad Masters, of Cedar Hill, Tenn., and Paul Eaves, of Lonedell, Mo., 4.8 seconds.
2 — Tanner James, of Porterville, Calif., and Max Kuttler, of American Falls, Idaho, 4.9 seconds.
Women’s Professional Rodeo Association barrel racing
1 — Chelsie Stodghill, of Prineville, Ore., 17.21 seconds.
2 — Hailey Garrison, of Glen, Mont., 17.36 seconds.
1 — Stetson Wright, of Milford, Utah, 87.5
2 — Jared Parsonage, of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan, 84
TONIGHT: Patriots’ Night; final performance for 2022.
TIME: Gates open at 4:59 p.m. every night; rodeo starts at 6:59 p.m. Free Dancin’ in the Grass begins at the She’s Wild Saloon at 9:29 p.m. each night.
LOCATION: Idaho Central Credit Union Outdoor Arena at the Lewiston Roundup Grounds, 2100 Tammany Creek Road.
ROUNDUP PARADE: The parade on Main Street in downtown Lewiston is scheduled for 9:59 a.m. today. The theme is “Farmland Roots to Cowboy Boots.”