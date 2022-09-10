A talented pool of riders — and a stellar line-up of hard-bucking steeds — lit up the crowd during the Lewiston Roundup Rodeo on Friday night, turning in high score after high score.

The night ended much like it began, on a high note for five-time world champion and current all-around points leader Stetson Wright. On the final bull of the evening, he turned in an electrifying 87.5-point performance.

