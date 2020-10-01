A Tuesday night electrical fire at a residence on the 300 block of Fifth Street in Lewiston caused about $20,000 in damage.
Lewiston firefighters responded to a call about smoke in a structure at 8:45 p.m. and quickly discovered the fire when they forced entry into the home at 319 Fifth St. Crews knocked out the blaze in minutes and searched the structure to find no one was home, Lewiston Fire Department Battalion Chief Ken Schmidt said.
Four fire engines, an ambulance, a fire inspector and 14 other personnel responded to the fire. No one was injured.