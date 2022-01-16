A fire caused by an overloaded electrical cord Friday night in North Lewiston destroyed a storage shed and its contents, but there were no injuries or damage to surrounding structures, according to the Lewiston Fire Department
Firefighters responded to the report of the fire around 10 p.m. and found the shed at 505 24th St. North fully involved.
The blaze threatened nearby structures, but had not yet spread, according to a news release. Crews were able to quickly knock down the flames, and damage was limited to items in the shed and some appliances stored outside.
The homeowners discovered and reported the fire, according to the news release, and evacuated all the surrounding structures.
The fire department estimated damage at $3,000. It responded with two structural engines, one ambulance, one chief officer and two fire inspectors.