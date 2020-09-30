Electoral College could give Trump edge in race

Although President Donald Trump trails Democratic candidate Joe Biden in most national polls, he could still secure a second term in office through the obscure mechanics of the U.S. Electoral College.
Matthew Lebo, a professor and chairman of the political science department at the University of Western Ontario, said Biden likely needs to win the popular vote by at least 5 percentage points to have a reasonable chance at winning the Electoral College vote.
“While Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by nearly three million votes in 2016, Biden might need to win by more than that (to be elected president this year),” Lebo predicted Tuesday, during an online presentation sponsored by Washington State University’s Thomas Foley Institute.
The Nov. 3 general election is popularly perceived as a chance for Americans to decide who they want for president, but it actually just determines which slate of electors gets to vote for the chief executive.
“Each state has a slate of electors who are appointed by the political parties,” Lebo said. “The (Nov. 3) election is about which slate gets to cast electoral votes.”
The number of electoral votes a state has is equal to the number of representatives and senators it sends to Congress — four in the case of Idaho, or 12 in the case of Washington. The District of Columbia also receives three votes, for a grand total of 538. The candidate who receives at least half, or 270 electoral votes, wins the election.
Lebo noted that no other nation chooses its chief executive in such an arcane manner.
The Electoral College was created through a compromise at the 1787 constitutional convention, he said. Some delegates wanted Congress to choose the president, while others favored a popular vote. The first method could result in presidents being more beholden to Congress than to the people, while the second raised concerns about “mob rule.”
“So the idea was to have a temporary body that could be created quickly, that would act as an intermediary and then disappear,” Lebo said. “It would be free from corruption because it didn’t exist for a long period.”
The Electoral College also protects smaller states by granting them “out-sized voting powers,” he said.
Texas, for example, currently has 38 electoral votes, or about one for every 737,000 people in the state. Wyoming, by contrast, receives three votes, or one for every 195,000 people.
The discrepancy is caused by including senators to the vote total, Lebo said. Adding two senators to the total doesn’t change the per-capita average by much in the more populated states, but it makes a big difference in the smaller states.
It also creates a structural advantage for Republicans, he said.
“Not all states with out-sized voting power are held by Republicans, but on balance it gives them an advantage,” Lebo said. “In the current election, models suggest Donald Trump can win the Electoral College even if he loses the popular vote by 3 to 5 percentage points.”
The Electoral College vote has mirrored the popular vote in most presidential elections throughout U.S. history, but the two have differed five times.
However, prior to 2000 — when Vice President Al Gore narrowly won the popular vote but lost in the Electoral College — it hadn’t happened since 1888, when Benjamin Harrison defeated incumbent President Grover Cleveland.
It could happen again this year, for the third time in the last six presidential elections. If so, Lebo said, it will likely raise questions about the legitimacy of the election results, although “there will probably be a legitimacy crisis for the successful candidate under any scenario.”
One of the things that helped ease those concerns in 2000, for example, was that Gore accepted the Supreme Court’s decision regarding the Florida vote.
“Gore did the country a big favor by saying he disagreed with the Supreme Court, but accepted its decision and said it was time for him to go away,” Lebo said. “I don’t expect Trump to say those things (if he loses).”
To reduce the likelihood of a candidate winning the presidency after losing the popular vote, he said, states could award electoral votes based on congressional district, rather than in a statewide block. That’s something Maine and Nebraska do.
There’s also a proposed multi-state compact that would award electoral votes based on the outcome of the national popular vote, rather than according to a state’s own results.
Given that the Electoral College now provides a clear “structural advantage” to one of the political parties, Lebo said, he sees no chance that Congress would agree to amend the Constitution to change the system.
“You need both parties to amend the Constitution, so I can’t imagine that happening,” he said.
Tuesday’s presentation, along with other videos from the Foley Institute’s 2020 election series, can be found online at www.youtube.com/c/FoleyInstitute/videos.
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.