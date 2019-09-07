More than 100 local government candidates threw their hats into the ring in north central Idaho by Friday’s filing deadline, including 54 incumbents and 62 challengers.

That only includes mayoral and city council positions throughout the region. The numbers could edge up slightly if someone filed during the final hour.

The Lewiston and Moscow city councils attracted the greatest interest. Both bodies have three seats up for election this year. Lewiston fielded eight candidates, including the three incumbents. Seven people filed for the Moscow council, including incumbent Anne Zabala; incumbents Jim Boland and Katherine Bonzo chose not to run for reelection.

City clerks have until next Friday to turn in a final list of candidates to their county elections office, although most have been turning in names as the declarations of candidacy are verified.

Most incorporated towns in the region attracted at least one candidate for each open seat. Barring any last-minute filings, however, Ferdinand, Onaway, Potlatch and Weippe had at least one council position go begging.

In those cases, the council can appoint someone to the seat after the November election. That same system will be used to fill any open seats for other taxing jurisdictions, such as school boards, cemetery and parks districts.

The deadline for write-in candidates is Sept. 20.

Details regarding the open positions and candidate filings for each municipality, as of late Friday afternoon, are included here. The number of seats up for election is in parentheses; all positions are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted. Incumbents are marked with an (I):

Clearwater County

Elk River

City Council (two seats): Diana Olson, Richard Styre, Ricky Trott (I), Tena Williams (I)

Orofino

Mayor: Ryan Smathers (I)

City Council (three seats): Jennifer Dunaway (I), Jim Hill, John Isbelle, Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie, Josh Tiley (I)

Pierce

Mayor: Dominic Consentino

City Council (two seats): John Stinson, Michael Vaughan (I)

City Council (two two-year seats): Dennis McCollum (I), Kim Ward (I)

Weippe

City Council (two seats): Sheila Barteaux (I)

Idaho County

Cottonwood

City Council (two seats): Linda Nida (I), Benjamin Schumacher

City Council (two-year seat): Don Munker (I)

Ferdinand

Mayor: Ralph Wassmuth (I)

City Council (two seats): Lori Schmidt

City Council (two-year seat): Jessica Stewart (I)

Grangeville

City Council (three seats): Amy Farris (I), Pete Lane (I), Lance McColloch, Michael Peterson (I)

Kooskia

Mayor: Kristy Stamper, Cliff Jones, Donald Coffman

City Council (one seat): Alana Curtis, Greg Gibler, Martin Stettler

Riggins

City Council (two seats): Kerry Brennan, Brady Clay, Bill Sampson

Stites

City Council (two seats): Vicki Coons (I), Carol Howe (I)

White Bird

City Council (two seats): Donna Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, Josi Pilant

Latah County

Bovill

Mayor: Diane Holt

City Council 1: Rex Cromer (I), Lonnie Olson, Mike Stradley

City Council 2: Anna Lisa Beyer

City Council 3: Mike McCann

Deary

Mayor: John Henderson (I)

City Council (two seats): Jason S. Johnson, Karen Caffrey, Christy Sanderson (I)

Genesee

City Council (two seats): Cody Bailey, Ryan Banks (I), Nyla Roach (I)

Juliaetta

Mayor: Richard Groseclose (I)

City Council (two seats): Wendi Dodge (I), Jeff Klone, Vicki Jo Witt (I)

City Council (two-year seat): Eric McDowell (I)

Kendrick

Mayor (two-year term): Tony Shipman

City Council (two seats): Denise Behler (I), Carol Bradford, Paul Rush (I)

City Council (two-year seat): Zach Vogleweed

Moscow

City Council (three seats): Kelsey Berends, Steve Harmon, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez, Anne Zabala (I)

Onaway

Mayor: Sharon Kelley Shaffer

City Council (two seats): Kenneth Owens (I)

Potlatch

Mayor: David Brown (I)

City Council (two seats): Joan Bender (I)

Troy

Mayor: Steve Corr, Paul Groseclose, Jeff Shrewsberry

City Council (two seats): Bill Abbott (I), Korey Chapman, Cindy Gray, Cori H. Sandler

Lewis County

Craigmont

City Council (two seats): Josette Nebeker, Curt Ralstin

Kamiah

City Council (two seats): Henry Bailey, Tonya Boyer, Stephen Rowe, Genese Simler

Nezperce

Mayor: Steve Bateman (I)

City Council (two seats): Tyler Nelson (I), James Zenner (I)

Reubens

City Council (two seats): Debbie Lowe (1), Dana Crow (I)

City Council (two-year seat): Scott Crow

Winchester

Mayor: Patricia Fjerstad, Miriam Youngren (I)

City Council (one seat): DeeDee Morris (I)

City Council (two-year seat): John Lawson (I)

Nez Perce County

Culdesac

Mayor: Robert Sharp (I)

City Council (two seats): Larry Abele (I), Joanne Schetzle (I)

Lapwai

Mayor: Antonio Smith (I)

City Council (one seat): Taricia Moliga (I)

City Council (two-year seat): Carmalita Bohnee

Lewiston

City Council (three seats): John Bradbury, Scot Gleason, Kevin Kelly, Jim Kleeburg (I), Mike Menegas, Cari Miller (I), Ged Randall (I), Edward Scroggins

Peck

Mayor: Tom Backman, Nancy Greene (I)

City Council (two seats): Mike Ewing, Scott Greene (I)

