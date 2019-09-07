More than 100 local government candidates threw their hats into the ring in north central Idaho by Friday’s filing deadline, including 54 incumbents and 62 challengers.
That only includes mayoral and city council positions throughout the region. The numbers could edge up slightly if someone filed during the final hour.
The Lewiston and Moscow city councils attracted the greatest interest. Both bodies have three seats up for election this year. Lewiston fielded eight candidates, including the three incumbents. Seven people filed for the Moscow council, including incumbent Anne Zabala; incumbents Jim Boland and Katherine Bonzo chose not to run for reelection.
City clerks have until next Friday to turn in a final list of candidates to their county elections office, although most have been turning in names as the declarations of candidacy are verified.
Most incorporated towns in the region attracted at least one candidate for each open seat. Barring any last-minute filings, however, Ferdinand, Onaway, Potlatch and Weippe had at least one council position go begging.
In those cases, the council can appoint someone to the seat after the November election. That same system will be used to fill any open seats for other taxing jurisdictions, such as school boards, cemetery and parks districts.
The deadline for write-in candidates is Sept. 20.
Details regarding the open positions and candidate filings for each municipality, as of late Friday afternoon, are included here. The number of seats up for election is in parentheses; all positions are for four-year terms unless otherwise noted. Incumbents are marked with an (I):
Clearwater County
Elk River
City Council (two seats): Diana Olson, Richard Styre, Ricky Trott (I), Tena Williams (I)
Orofino
Mayor: Ryan Smathers (I)
City Council (three seats): Jennifer Dunaway (I), Jim Hill, John Isbelle, Gerald “Guido” MacGuffie, Josh Tiley (I)
Pierce
Mayor: Dominic Consentino
City Council (two seats): John Stinson, Michael Vaughan (I)
City Council (two two-year seats): Dennis McCollum (I), Kim Ward (I)
Weippe
City Council (two seats): Sheila Barteaux (I)
Idaho County
Cottonwood
City Council (two seats): Linda Nida (I), Benjamin Schumacher
City Council (two-year seat): Don Munker (I)
Ferdinand
Mayor: Ralph Wassmuth (I)
City Council (two seats): Lori Schmidt
City Council (two-year seat): Jessica Stewart (I)
Grangeville
City Council (three seats): Amy Farris (I), Pete Lane (I), Lance McColloch, Michael Peterson (I)
Kooskia
Mayor: Kristy Stamper, Cliff Jones, Donald Coffman
City Council (one seat): Alana Curtis, Greg Gibler, Martin Stettler
Riggins
City Council (two seats): Kerry Brennan, Brady Clay, Bill Sampson
Stites
City Council (two seats): Vicki Coons (I), Carol Howe (I)
White Bird
City Council (two seats): Donna Ingerson, Barbara O’Nash, Josi Pilant
Latah County
Bovill
Mayor: Diane Holt
City Council 1: Rex Cromer (I), Lonnie Olson, Mike Stradley
City Council 2: Anna Lisa Beyer
City Council 3: Mike McCann
Deary
Mayor: John Henderson (I)
City Council (two seats): Jason S. Johnson, Karen Caffrey, Christy Sanderson (I)
Genesee
City Council (two seats): Cody Bailey, Ryan Banks (I), Nyla Roach (I)
Juliaetta
Mayor: Richard Groseclose (I)
City Council (two seats): Wendi Dodge (I), Jeff Klone, Vicki Jo Witt (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Eric McDowell (I)
Kendrick
Mayor (two-year term): Tony Shipman
City Council (two seats): Denise Behler (I), Carol Bradford, Paul Rush (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Zach Vogleweed
Moscow
City Council (three seats): Kelsey Berends, Steve Harmon, Sandra Kelly, Maureen Laflin, Brandon Mitchell, James Urquidez, Anne Zabala (I)
Onaway
Mayor: Sharon Kelley Shaffer
City Council (two seats): Kenneth Owens (I)
Potlatch
Mayor: David Brown (I)
City Council (two seats): Joan Bender (I)
Troy
Mayor: Steve Corr, Paul Groseclose, Jeff Shrewsberry
City Council (two seats): Bill Abbott (I), Korey Chapman, Cindy Gray, Cori H. Sandler
Lewis County
Craigmont
City Council (two seats): Josette Nebeker, Curt Ralstin
Kamiah
City Council (two seats): Henry Bailey, Tonya Boyer, Stephen Rowe, Genese Simler
Nezperce
Mayor: Steve Bateman (I)
City Council (two seats): Tyler Nelson (I), James Zenner (I)
Reubens
City Council (two seats): Debbie Lowe (1), Dana Crow (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Scott Crow
Winchester
Mayor: Patricia Fjerstad, Miriam Youngren (I)
City Council (one seat): DeeDee Morris (I)
City Council (two-year seat): John Lawson (I)
Nez Perce County
Culdesac
Mayor: Robert Sharp (I)
City Council (two seats): Larry Abele (I), Joanne Schetzle (I)
Lapwai
Mayor: Antonio Smith (I)
City Council (one seat): Taricia Moliga (I)
City Council (two-year seat): Carmalita Bohnee
Lewiston
City Council (three seats): John Bradbury, Scot Gleason, Kevin Kelly, Jim Kleeburg (I), Mike Menegas, Cari Miller (I), Ged Randall (I), Edward Scroggins
Peck
Mayor: Tom Backman, Nancy Greene (I)
City Council (two seats): Mike Ewing, Scott Greene (I)
The Tribune’s Kathy Hedberg also contributed to this report. Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.