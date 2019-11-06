Two Reclaim Idaho volunteer signature gatherers at Lewiston’s largest polling place moved Tuesday to comply with election rules at the request of a Nez Perce County Auditor’s office employee.
The individuals were “at the 100-foot line” from the entrance to the Nez Perce County Fair Building within a fenced area of the fairgrounds around 8 a.m. when polls opened for a Lewiston City Council election, said Nez Perce County Auditor Patty Weeks.
They had voluntarily relocated by 8:30 a.m. to the sidewalk outside the fenced fairgrounds, she said.
The group’s first spot complied with a state law that governs what people can do within 100 feet of entrances to polling places, Weeks said.
But a 1984 county ordinance bans certain political activities on the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds from 30 minutes before polls open through the time they close, she said.
A violation of the ordinance is considered a civil infraction with a maximum fine of $300, similar to driving above the speed limit, Weeks said.
In this instance, Weeks said the problem was handled with education and there are no plans to pursue the matter further.
“We just talked to them and we asked them to move and they did,” she said.
One of the Reclaim Idaho volunteers was Cheryl Tousley, who spoke to the Tribune after she and her husband, Rick Tousley, had finished their shift collecting signatures.
They were part of a statewide effort Tuesday by Reclaim Idaho to obtain about 55,000 signatures from registered voters to get a proposed initiative onto the November 2020 Idaho ballot.
The initiative would raise more than $170 million annually for kindergarten-through-12th-grade education partly by increasing the tax rate by 3 percent to just less than 10 percent on individuals making more than $250,000 per year. The tax rate for corporations would increase by about 1 percent to 8 percent.
In working to get the measure before all voters, Tousley said she and her husband, who are both retired educators, tried diligently to adhere to the rules.
They used a tape measure to pick an area that was 110 feet from the polling place entrance, 10 more feet than Idaho requires, she said.
“We were not aware of the unique circumstances at the fairgrounds,” Tousley said.
The volunteers encountered plenty of registered voters, and they received a polite reception as they approached individuals in their vehicles, Tousley said.
“People were receptive,” she said.
