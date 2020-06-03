Nez Perce County Clerk-Auditor Patty O. Weeks (center-left) and Dan Anderson, the county assessor, work with chief deputy officer Julie Knight (left) and deputy clerk Lindsey Eberhardt (right) to open mail-in ballot envelopes and organize them for counting Tuesday evening at the Nez Perce County Courthouse in Lewiston. The election was conducted on a mail-in-only basis because of concerns about the coronavirus.
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 87940 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region