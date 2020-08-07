YAKIMA — Eight Yakima County gyms have been cited and fined by the state Department of Labor & Industries for operating in violation of the state’s Safe Start order — one for a second time.
Bradshaw Development Inc., owner of Anytime Fitness gyms in Selah, Union Gap and Yakima, was fined $28,917 after L&I inspectors found all three sites open July 15. The fines are in addition to a July 1 citation and $9,639 fine for a similar violation at the Selah location.
Owner Wes Bradshaw appealed the previous citation, stating he took issue with Gov. Jay Inslee’s definition of essential businesses.
Bradshaw said he was sanitizing the gym and requiring physical distancing.
He also raised more than $10,000 for a “Health and Fitness Legal Fund” through a GoFundMe page. There, he maintains that “there is no greater weapon against COVID-19 than an individual’s healthy lifestyle,” and members need access to Anytime Fitness to improve their physical and mental health.
Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers contributed to the fund. She called the $10 donation “just another small help to a local business.”
L&I also issued citations and fines to Fit City NW LLC for operating Anytime Fitness locations in Moxee, Wapato, Toppenish and Granger. L&I inspectors found them open July 14. The citation came with a fine of $38,556.
Meanwhile, another Yakima company, Double Down CrossFit, is appealing a citation and $9,639 fine it received for operating June 24.
Representatives from the three businesses did not return calls or text messages seeking comment.
Yakima County is in a modified Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan.