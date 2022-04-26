Health officials in north central Idaho and southeastern Washington have announced eight new COVID-19 cases since Friday.
Five of those cases were in Nez Perce County, two in Clearwater County and one in Latah County, according to numbers posted Monday on the Public Health – Idaho North Central District website.
None of the cases added since Friday was in southeastern Washington, although Whitman County’s case total hasn’t been updated since Feb. 28 because of data problems at the Washington State Department of Health. Whitman County Public Health Director Chris Skidmore said last week the county has seen about 10 to 20 new cases each week since early March.
No virus deaths have been reported in the region since April 11.