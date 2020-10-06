Eight sisters at St. Gertrude’s catch coronavirus

Eight sisters at the Monastery of St. Gertrude in Cottonwood recently tested positive for COVID-19.
Sister Mary Forman, prioress of the monastery, said Monday all the sisters were tested after one had tested positive. Of the eight who have been infected, seven have mild symptoms and one is asymptomatic. All of them have been quarantined. Employees of the monastery were asked to be tested before coming back to work and so far, Forman said, all have tested negative.
The monastery chapel and residence area have been closed to the public since the beginning of the pandemic in March. The sisters recently began broadcasting Sunday Mass over the internet but that service was suspended Sunday because of the COVID-19 infections. The Inn, Welcome Center and Historical Museum also were temporarily closed last week after being opened with modifications to the public earlier.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District reported 85 new infections Monday, bringing the total in its five-country region to 1,439 cases since March. Of those, 746 cases remain open; 668 have recovered and there have been 25 deaths.
Nez Perce County added 16 new cases over the weekend. Those include four women, two in their 30s, one in her 40s and one in her 60s. Of the 12 males, one was between ages 13 and 17, three between 18 and 29, one in his 30s, three in their 50s, two in their 60s and two in their 70s.
Latah County had 48 new positive tests. There were 11 females, one between ages 13 and 17, nine between 18 and 29, and one in her 60s. There were 37 males, 34 between ages 18 and 29, two in their 60s and one in his 80s.
Lewis County had three new cases, including one man in his 30s, one woman in her 50s and one woman in her 70s.
Idaho County added eight positive tests. There were seven females, one between ages 13 and 17, one in her 50s, four in their 60s and one in her 90s; and one male in his 60s.
Clearwater County had 10 new cases, including four females between ages 13 and 17 and one woman between ages 18 and 29. There also was one male between ages 13 and 17, two between 18 and 29, one in his 40s, and one in his 70s.
Whitman County received 49 new positive test results over the weekend and on Monday, bringing the county total to 1,403. Ten females and 11 males were aged 19 and under; nine women and 10 men were between ages 20 and 39; two women between ages 40 and 59; two women and two men between the ages of 60 and 79; and one woman and two men were more than 80 years old.
Two of the cases in Whitman County are currently hospitalized and the rest are stable and self-isolating.
Garfield County reported two new positive tests over the weekend, bringing the county total to 16.
In a letter to Whitman County public and private school administrators Monday, Troy D. Henderson, director of the Whitman County Health Department, said the health department supports hybrid or in-person learning for middle and high school grades in the Tekoa School District.
The health district also supports hybrid or in-person learning for all schools and grades within the county, with the exception of the Pullman School District. Whitman County Public Health recommends distance learning for all grades within the Pullman district, the letter said.
As of Aug. 5, Whitman County was deemed a high-risk county by Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and, because the county is in Phase 3 of the reopening plan, the health district has local authority regarding fall school operations, the letter said.
The recommendations for schools have been updated because of recent viral activity in Whitman County. All schools are required to follow State Department of Health guidance, including the use of face coverings and social distancing requirements.
“The ability to control COVID-19 in any community relies primarily on the individual residents adhering to practices that have been shown to mitigate infection,” Henderson said.
In its weekly summary of coronavirus testing, the University of Idaho received 1,389 total tests between Sept. 26 and Oct. 2 with 116 positive results, or 8.35 percent positive.
Testing included both UI employees and students and does notrepresent the total number of unique individuals who have been tested or reflect the number of infectious cases.
The results are a mix of Greek-specific testing and general surveillance of the entire UI community. The live-in Greek chapters continue to be the primary source of the positive cases and are four times more infectious than other students living on campus. There is little to no infection across the off-campus students and employees, the UI reported.
The university currently has 2.59 percent of positives in total results received since the start of testing in early August. The number of active positives to total population changes daily and continues to be in the 1 to 1.5 percent range. This does not include the positive cases in athletics prior to the state of university-wide testing.
Jeffrey Ray, public information officer for the Idaho Department of Correction, said of the 108 positive tests among inmates at North Idaho Correctional Institution at Cottonwood, all but one is recovered. That one is an asymptomatic resident who is still in quarantine. None of the infected inmates was hospitalized and the institution is back to normal operations and continues to screen staff and residents daily.
The downtown branch is open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday for grab-and-go browsing. Visitors are asked to limit their visit to 15 minutes, face masks are required and social distancing is observed. A limited number of computers are available by appointment. Laptops are available for parking lot use during the library’s open hours and patrons may also check out mobile hotspots for access to high-speed internet.
The library continues to offer curbside service from 3:30 to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
