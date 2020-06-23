Whitman County bumped up its COVID-19 infection count by two over the weekend, reporting 34 confirmed cases as of Monday, an increase of six from last Wednesday.
And Public Health – Idaho North Central District added three new confirmed cases and three probable cases to bring its tally of 101 cases Monday. One confirmed case is in Latah County and two confirmed and three probable cases are in Nez Perce County.
Whitman County Public Health Director Troy Henderson said the gradual increase of one each day is an indication that people are relaxing their vigilance about the disease, even though data shows that the virus continues to play out across the nation and some states are even showing an increase in infection rates.
“There’s a number of factors” about why the infection rate keeps climbing up, Henderson said. When the virus was first on people’s radar four months ago, anxiety about it was high, even though the infections in this area were low. That ratio has reversed, however, and people with “COVID fatigue” are taking fewer precautions than they did early on. Whitman County’s proximity to Spokane, which is showing an increase in infection rates, adds to the vulnerability of the population.
“I think people need to realize the risk is substantial in the United States if you adjust for New York City,” Henderson said. “The reason we plateaued (nationwide) is because New York is coming down but the rest of the country has gone up. You will see the U.S. has been on an upward tear on that, so it’s unfortunate that people are getting tired of this and getting mixed messages from political folks ... when the virus is considerably higher than it’s ever been.”
Henderson said Whitman County’s gradual growth in infection rate of one or two a day is not going to set back its status in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan. But, “there’s not a lot of sureties in life but if folks continue to relax their safeguard we’ll have more cases tomorrow.”
Whitman County’s two positive COVID-19 tests are both female; one aged 20 to 39; the other 60 to 79. Both are stable and isolating at home. Henderson said none of the county’s cases is hospitalized.
Asotin County remains at 20 confirmed cases and two deaths with no increases over the weekend. Garfield County is the only county in Washington that has not had any confirmed cases of the disease.
Tara Macke of Public Health – Idaho North Central District said none of the new cases reported Monday have been hospitalized and all are recovering at home. They include four women and two men. Three people are in their 40s; one is in the 20s; two are between ages 10 and 19 years old.
“Even though this is an increase in cases,” Macke said, “many of these cases are related to travel outside of the area so there is no indication that there is widespread community transmission. However, COVID-19 is still present in our communities and public health continues to urge residents to take precautions to protect themselves and their loved ones.”
Precautions include staying home if sick, even when symptoms are mild; practicing physical distancing of at least 6 feet between individuals; wearing a cloth face covering or mask when in public where physical distancing is difficult to maintain; covering coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve; avoid touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands; cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces and washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
In other news, the Lewis and Clark Health Center at 1203 Idaho St. will receive a delivery of personal protective equipment at 1 p.m. Thursday, part of a $200,000 award from the Cambia Health Foundation. Grants from the foundation will infuse capital into four community health associations in Idaho, Oregon, Utah and Washington to provide personal protection equipment to frontline staff health care workers, according to a news release.
