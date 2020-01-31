Genesee will be home to one of the eight new branches Potlatch No. 1 Financial Credit Union is opening in the next 14 months as part of an expansion made possible by its shift from a federal to an Idaho state charter.
The other new Idaho locations will be in Osburn, in between Kellogg and Wallace, and Athol, the home of Silverwood Theme Park, said Chris Loseth, president and CEO of the credit union, at its annual meeting in Lewiston on Thursday evening.
The credit union is also moving forward with offices in the Washington cities of Cle Elum, Tonasket, Walla Walla, Brewster and College Place, he said.
“We’re going to towns where they need credit union service,” Loseth said.
Loseth’s updates come one year after credit union members approved going from a federal to a state charter.
The change expanded the credit union’s territory to include all of Washington and certain parts of eastern Oregon. It added Payette, Gem, Washington and Adams counties onto the southern end of its Idaho footprint.
Previously, the credit union served only southeastern Washington, north central Idaho and northern Idaho. The total population in the financial institution’s area went from 435,000 to 7.98 million.
The growth is part of a strategy to prevent the Lewiston-based credit union from being overtaken by bigger credit unions or banks by offering members competitive rates for services such as loans, Loseth said.
“The cost to borrow from the credit union is very, very low,” he said.
In other business, credit union members elected three new members to their board. They are Wanda Keefer, manager of the Port of Clarkston; Kyle Morscheck, an owner of a dryland grain and legume farm near Genesee; and Jame Davis, a Lewiston High School and Lewis-Clark State College graduate who is the president and CEO of the Post Falls Chamber of Commerce.
Two others sought spots on the board. They were Tod Dickeson, who had served on the board since 2013 and owns his family’s business, Bob’s Garage Doors, and Stephen Snedden, a Sandpoint attorney.
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.