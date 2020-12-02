MALDEN — A campaign has been launched by the Innovia Foundation to raise money to buy Christmas presents for the victims of a Labor Day wildfire that destroyed almost all of Malden and Pine City in Whitman County.
A tree-lighting ceremony is set for 1:30 p.m. Saturday at Malden’s city park for people who want to support the towns during a holiday season when most of the communities’ residents are living in temporary housing, according to a news release from the Innovia Foundation.
More than 50 homes were destroyed. Even if people had insurance, none of them have been able to construct new residences yet partly because snow and cold temperatures set in less than two months after the blaze.
Those who want to help are being encouraged by the Innovia Foundation to sponsor families by contributing as much as $100 per fire victim or smaller amounts by registering at innovia.org.
Donors will be given wish lists from the families after they register. The types of items people have requested include Legos, Barbies, pajamas, Tonka trucks, winter coats, winter boots and heated blankets.
One little girl asked for a puppy. Many adults declined to provide specific requests when Innovia Foundation employees contacted them and said they would be grateful for whatever they received.
“When you’ve lost everything, anything helps,” said Innovia Foundation CEO Shelly O’Quinn.
The foundation is also seeking volunteers to shop, wrap presents and deliver gifts.
“Christmas will look different for all of us this year, and for those who have lost their homes, it will be especially difficult,” O’Quinn said in the news release. “Innovia is committed to ensuring the holiday is a little brighter and merrier for those families who face the daunting task of starting over.”