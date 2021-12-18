Idaho State Police and the Idaho Transportation Department are pleading with drivers through the holidays not to endanger themselves and others by driving while under the influence of drugs and alcohol.
Traffic deaths on Idaho roadways are at a 15-year high, the state police reported this week. Beginning on Friday, law enforcement agencies throughout the state increased patrols to remove drivers under the influence from the highways.
“Putting others at risk with dangerous driving behavior is simply not acceptable,” said Sgt. Justin Scotch of the Idaho State Police District 1 DUI Team based in Coeur d’Alene.
“When holiday celebrations include alcohol, we need folks to think and plan ahead for a safe, sober drive home. A trip with a rideshare, taxi or designated driver is a lot better than a trip to jail.”
The transportation department’s Office of Highway Safety reported that at the close of 2021, 254 people have died in crashes in Idaho, the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2006. That compares to 195 traffic fatalities through this date last year.
In 2020, the department reported that 43 percent of all fatalities were the result of an impaired driving crash and only 29 percent of the vehicle occupants killed in those crashes were wearing a seat belt.
Between 2016 and 2020, 36 percent of all fatal crashes in Idaho were related to impaired driving and from Jan. 1 to Dec. 15 of this year, state police troopers have located and charged 1,453 drivers with impaired driving-related criminal offenses.
The agencies reminded the public that, nationally, driving with a blood-alcohol content of .08 or higher is considered driving while drunk. A single DUI conviction for a first-time offender in Idaho can include fines, court costs, legal fees, jail time and license suspension.
Funding for the extra DUI patrols during the holidays is provided by a grant from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.