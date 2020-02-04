Connie Alexander stumbled into a cameo role in “The River Thief” the day she let her business, Effie’s Tavern, be the setting for a few scenes in the 2016 movie that features other spots in the region.
In between having a staff member teach an actor how to make Effie’s iconic 1-pound burger and orchestrating the rescue of a batch of runaway balloons, she played a customer in the drama about a reckless teenager and the people who try to help him.
Her brush with Hollywood is one of the many memories Alexander, 73, is taking with her as she hands off ownership of one of Lewiston’s most storied eating establishments to the next generation.
Alexander and her husband, Micky Alexander, ran the business for 31 years and four months, longer than Effie Martin, who founded it in 1967. Now she is going to focus on helping him through some health issues.
The Alexanders sold to the wife and husband team of Randee and Bill McCollum in a transaction that closed Jan. 28.
Randee McCollum started as a waitress at Effie’s at 1120 Main St. and has since learned everything about how to run the business, including how to make its specialty burgers.
In her role, McCollum said, she’s gained an appreciation for Effie’s heritage. In a 1970s interview of Charles Bronson in Playboy magazine, Effie’s is mentioned as one of the places he frequented when he was in Lewiston acting in “Breakheart Pass.”
The restaurant’s sign, with its telephone number, appears in “The River Thief.”
“I get calls from all over the U.S. wondering if we are real,” she said.
McCollum recognizes the work that Connie Alexander and Martin put into creating Effie’s reputation and wants to continue that while adding some of her own touches. The burgers are still being made with fresh, not frozen, beef and served on 8-inch buns ($11.25 without cheese), and she recently introduced a burger topped with jalapenos and bacon for $16 and is adding flavored ice tea to the menu.
McCollum met Alexander when she was working at the International House of Pancakes in Lewiston before it closed and was converted to Red Bento.
Alexander was impressed by her serving skills and recruited her away by offering perks, such as flexible hours that gave her more time with her children. The way Alexander valued her employees mirrored how she treated her customers, McCollum said.
Her approach was shaped in the early weeks, just after she took the reins from Dave and Pat Gilton, Alexander said. She learned the business was for sale from the founder, a friend she had met when she was a waitress at Effie’s.
Martin no longer had any financial connection to Effie’s, but feared the venture she had poured so much into might die. Alexander was looking for a job after budget cuts at the not-for-profit group where she had worked. Martin convinced her to give Effie’s a try.
“I thought, ‘What the heck?’ ” Alexander said.
Business was slow at first; she only took in $50 the first day. Incrementally, that changed.
A group of men would stop by weekly for doughnuts. The pastries weren’t on the menu, but she would purchase them at Rosauers, and eventually other diners followed.
Among the hundreds of orders she’s taken, some stood out.
Alexander once got a call from St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. A hospital patient and former law enforcement officer who was dying of cancer wanted Effie’s chicken gizzards.
“I said, ‘No problem. I’ll bring them up,’ ” she said.
She kept a jar of peanut butter for another customer, who would drive from the Columbia County area with a family member. He liked his burger topped with that, mayonnaise and nothing else.
“I was always going to try that, but then I thought, ‘no,’ ” Alexander said.
Another man stopped by once, asking if he could vacuum, clean the bathrooms or do other work. The only thing left to do that night was to empty the garbage in the men’s restroom, which he did. Seeing he was hungry, Alexander gave him half a burger, some french fries and coffee.
“I never saw him again,” she said.
The restaurant hours were set based on the customers. During the Avista NAIA World Series at Lewis-Clark State College, she opened for teams if their games ended after she was closed. She continues to get Christmas cards from players’ relatives.
It’s that kind of loyalty that made McCollum want to follow Alexander.
“I love my customers,” she said. “Effie’s is a great place.”
Williams may be contacted at ewilliam@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2261.