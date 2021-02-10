Education spending, historical monuments on Statehouse agenda

BOISE — Historical monuments and diversity programs prompted strong feelings on the 30th day of the 2021 session.
Here are some details from Tuesday’s activities:
TAKING A STAB AT DIVERSITY — Students at Idaho’s four public colleges and universities could decline to pay certain fees, if legislation introduced in the House Education Committee is approved.
The legislation directs the State Board of Education to implement a system allowing students, at the beginning of each semester, to opt in or opt out of specific student activity fees that support services, groups, outreach efforts, events, workshops or programs they may not use or to which they object.
The opt in/opt out wouldn’t apply to certain mandatory fees, such as those for facilities, capital reserves, information technology, intercollegiate athletics, health and wellness centers, career services, campus safety or services for individuals with disabilities.
Freshman Rep. Julie Yamamoto, R-Caldwell, sponsored the bill. She framed the measure as a matter of choice, as well as an effort to reduce the cost of higher education.
However, she also acknowledged it’s linked to ongoing disputes over diversity and inclusion programs at Boise State University.
Conservatives see such initiatives as part of higher education’s alleged liberal agenda and object to using any public funding to support them. Yamamoto said her brother-in-law heard about the issue and called to ask why students had to pay for the programs.
“So part of (this bill) is about choice,” she said. “The second component of it is affordability.”
The fiscal note on the bill indicates students could save anywhere from $482 to $741 per year if they declined all optional fees.
Should that happen, the fiscal note says Lewis-Clark State College stands to lose more than $1.13 million per year. The University of Idaho would lose nearly $5.1 million, while Boise State would lose more than $8.57 million.
Matt Freeman, executive director for the State Board of Education, noted that activity fees are voted on by students. Student groups also submit any proposed fee increases to the state board for approval.
House Education Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, is co-sponsoring the legislation.
HISTORY GETS A SHOUTOUT — House lawmakers want the Legislature to have veto power over efforts to rewrite or “erase” history in Idaho.
Following a 30-minute debate, they voted 51-19 to support House Bill 90, which requires legislative approval before cities, counties or other local government entities can permanently remove a historical statue, monument or memorial from public property.
“Only when it’s a permanent removal — that’s when we (the Legislature) get pulled in. We’re not going to micromanage anything,” said Rep. Doug Okuniewicz, R-Hayden, the bill sponsor.
Legislative approval would also be required before any public school, park, street, highway and bridge named for a historical figure could be renamed.
The measure is a response to nationwide efforts to remove monuments or rename military bases and buildings that honor Confederate generals or other individuals whose values are now suspect or politically incorrect.
Okuniewicz, for example, noted that the San Francisco Unified School District recently voted to remove the names of George Washington, Abraham Lincoln and other historical figures from dozens of schools.
“I’ve been asked why the Legislature should insert itself into a decision-making process that would otherwise be handled by local officials,” he said. “My answer is simple: The decision whether or not to remove a historically important monument or memorial is important to everyone in the state, not just to the people who happen to live next to it.”
Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, offered his passionate support for the bill, saying he was appalled by what he saw in Portland, Seattle and other cities last year.
“I saw a leftist movement tearing down and destroying almost every historical statue they could get their hands on,” he said. “It almost looked like the Russian Revolution, and it was absolutely despicable. ... Everything some of these people are trying to do is absolutely despicable, trying to change the names of military bases, trying to change the face of the South. I’m so glad we’re taking this upon us, because last summer all the mayors in these big cities who did absolutely nothing in the face of these leftists and sometimes Marxists, it was absolutely weak and they need to not be allowed to make these decisions. If they aren’t going to lead, then people in the Statehouse should.”
All 12 House Democrats voted in opposition to the bill, saying such decisions are best left to local communities. They were joined by seven Republicans, including Rep. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow. All other representatives from north central Idaho voted in support of the legislation, which now goes to the Senate for further action.
A late-breaking opinion from the attorney general’s office said the proposed procedure for approving or denying the local government actions “likely has no legal effect and is therefore unenforceable. HB 90 may also violate constitutional prohibitions on local or special laws.”
STUDENT OPPORTUNITIES — The Senate State Affairs Committee gave a favorable recommendation to legislation that gives private and home-school students access to state funding for dual-credit and advanced placement classes.
Supporters said Senate Bill 1045 was carefully crafted to sidestep constitutional prohibitions against state funding for private or religious schools. It clarifies that the money would only go to the post-secondary institutions that offer the classes.
“We took an oath to uphold the Constitution, and that’s been my guiding line,” said Sen. Janie Ward-Engelking, D-Boise, a retired educator who historically opposes any threat to public school funding.
“But I’m thinking with this bill, we thread the needle,” she said. “If we can provide support for public and private school children without going against the Constitution, I can support it.”
Public school students already have access to advanced opportunity funding from the state. The money can be used to pay for dual-credit classes that provide high school and college credits at the same time. That lets students reduce their own higher education costs and helps them earn post-secondary degrees faster than they otherwise could.
SB 1045 would extend that same opportunity to private and home-school students. Each student would be eligible for up to $750 to use on dual-credit classes or career-technical certification. The estimated fiscal impact is $750,000 per year, but the bill indicates that would be subject to legislative appropriation.
“When the money runs out, no more funds would be available that year,” it says.
Nevertheless, the fiscal implications of expanding the Advanced Opportunities program was a sticking point for Sen. Jim Woodward, R-Sagle.
He noted that state funding for the advanced opportunities has grown from about $640,000 a decade ago to $29 million this year. Expanding the program threatens to magnify that. He also felt putting money into the private school system would hinder the Legislature’s constitutional obligation to “establish and maintain a general, uniform and thorough system of public, free common schools.”
“I’m not sure that word ‘thorough,’ that we’re getting to that point in our educational system,” Woodward said. “I think we all agree we’re not where we want to be, whatever metric we use. ... So I’m more interesting in making improvements to the public school system that we have an obligation to, through our Constitution.”
Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, shared those concerns.
As a member of the joint budget committee, he said, “I have to look at advanced opportunities with a jaundiced eye. We have a program that needs some work — that needs work in the area of how much money are we going to spend. We haven’t agreed on how much money per student is a reasonable amount. We just keep spending and spending and spending. Now we have another wonderful idea to add to that spending.”
Before expanding an already expensive program, Crabtree said, the Legislature needs to look at the issue strategically.
“Can we even afford what we’re doing?” he asked. “Should we afford what we’re doing? I want to explore those decisions. There’s a lot of things here, big picture things, that haven’t been resolved, and now we want to add to the problem and make it bigger. I’m very concerned about that.”
Crabtree, Woodward and Sen. David Nelson, R-Moscow, opposed the legislation. Sen. Dan Johnson, R-Lewiston, joined the remained of the committee in recommending approval of the bill. It now goes to the Senate floor for further action.
Spence covers politics for the Tribune. He may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208) 791-9168.