JULIAETTA — Debbie Critchfield and Terry Gilbert, candidates for Idaho superintendent of public instruction, faced some heated questions about education in the Gem State during a question-and-answer event Tuesday evening at Juliaetta Elementary School.
However, Gilbert, the Democratic nominee, had some in the audience of about 50 people whispering and having questioning looks throughout the Q&A session with some of his statements.
“What the hell?” whispered a woman after Gilbert asked the moderator, Ryan Lawrence, if he had a question about pornography being an issue in the school system.
Although it was written on a list of questions provided to the candidates before the Q&A, the moderator said he did not have that specific question.
Additionally, some audience members raised their eyebrows with concern later in the evening when Gilbert answered a question about guaranteeing education for all students, regardless of avenue.
“I know this is a discussion not a debate, but when my dear opponent talks about school choice, one of the choices she is talking about is vouchers,” Gilbert said. “It is taking money from our public education.”
Critchfield, the Republican nominee, responded to Gilbert’s statement when she was handed the microphone.
“I never mentioned the word voucher; I’m not looking to voucherize our school system,” Critchfield said. “I just wanted to clarify that.”
Regardless of either candidate’s views, both of their closing statements emphasized how their teaching experience and community projects have only made them more passionate about education. And both said they are willing to put in the work.
“In some cases we are very similar, and in others, we are not,” Critchfield said. “But in order to get this job done well and effectively in achieving the results that we want, you’ve got to have someone in place that understands that role, and that is why I ran.”
“We have a precious, precious educational system,” Gilbert said. “We need to protect it.”
Voters will decide between Critchfield and Gilbert in the general election Nov. 8. The winner will replace Sherri Ybarra, the incumbent who was beaten in the Republican primary in May by Critchfield.