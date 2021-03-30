BOISE — A bill authorizing state funding for optional full-day kindergarten classes is one of several measures sponsored this session by members of Idaho’s 7th Legislative District delegation.
It isn’t surprising that education would be a major focus for all three lawmakers in the delegation.
Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, and Sen. Carl Crabtree, R-Grangeville, serve on the House and Senate education committees, respectively. Crabtree and Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, also serve on the joint budget committee, which appropriates funding for K-12 and higher education.
House Bill 331 intersects with all of those committees.
Sponsored by Crabtree and Rep. Judy Boyle, R-Midvale, the measure tries to address the funding disparities that have created a patchwork of kindergarten opportunities across the state. Some school districts offer optional full-day classes, others offer optional half-day classes and some can’t afford to offer any kindergarten classes. Those that do offer kindergarten pay for the classes in various ways, including local supplemental levies.
HB 331, according to its statement of purpose, would “offer parity statewide, so if school districts and families decide that optional full-day kindergarten is appropriate for their children, funding would not be a barrier to their choice in education.”
The bill has a potential fiscal impact of $42 million per year, if every school district were to offer full-day classes.
Crabtree said federal coronavirus relief funds could cover those costs for the first few years. After that, he thinks savings could be found within the existing K-12 budget to pay for the program.
“I don’t think it’s necessarily a given that this would expand the education budget,” he said.
During previous debates on this issue, Republican lawmakers often argued that early childhood education is a responsibility of the parents, and that kindergarten actually undermines the role of parents and weakens the family structure.
Crabtree agreed parents are the preferred choice. The problem is, some don’t understand the importance of preschool education, while others aren’t sure what they should be teaching, or in cases where both parents work, don’t have enough time to teach their kids properly.
“While we all agree parents should be preparing their kids for school, the reality is it’s not happening,” Crabtree said. “Statewide, 60 percent of kids aren’t prepared to come to school for the first grade. So what are we going to do about it?”
HB 331 was introduced in the House Education Committee on March 11. It was scheduled for a public hearing a few days later, but the hearing was canceled to clarify some language. Consequently, the measure still needs to go through public hearings in the House and Senate, and pass both bodies.
Lawmakers are scheduled to return from a two-week coronavirus-related recess on next Tuesday. Despite the late date, Crabtree thinks the legislation still has a shot at being approved this session.
“Everybody wants their child to excel,” he said. “This bill is an opportunity to do that.”
Other legislation sponsored by members of the 7th District delegation this summer include:
House Bill 221 — Sponsored by Shepherd, the legislation passed the house on a 54-13 near-party line vote, but was subsequently killed in the Senate Education Committee.
Shepherd said the measure was intended to address teacher shortages, primarily in small, rural school districts.
“This provides a new tool in the toolbox,” he said, during the House debate on the bill. “My hope is we’ll get members of the community to come forth … who are qualified in their specific area. If they come in and never thought about being a teacher before and experience it in the classroom, I hope that will inspire them and motivate them to become certified. Then we’ve elevated our teachers throughout the state.”
The legislation would give public and charter school districts an option to approve local teaching certificates that are only valid at schools within the district.
At a minimum, anyone applying for such a certificate would need to be at least 18 years old, passes a criminal background check and have a four-year college degree. However, each school district would also be free to establish stricter criteria, as they saw fit.
Although the Idaho Association of School Administrators supported the bill, the Idaho Education Association “vehemently opposed” it, saying the measure “would allow school districts to self-certify teachers based on extremely minimal qualification.”
That proved to be a concern in the Senate Education Committee, which killed the bill on a voice vote.
House Bill 62 — Sponsored by Giddings, the “Empower Parents in Education Act” was introduced as a personal bill and never received a committee hearing.
According to the statement of purpose, the legislation “would create the nation’s most expansive education spending account.”
The bill proposed taking 62 percent of all state funding for K-12 education and putting the money in individual education accounts that students and parents could use to fund their educational choices.
For example, if the student continued to enroll in the local public school, all of the money in his or her account would go to that school district. Alternatively, they could use some or all of the money for private or parochial school, or pay for college-level or vocational education classes.
“The act allows dollars to follow students, so parents could choose the education opportunities that work best for their children,” the statement of purpose says. “(It) would be a gold standard in school choice. When parents are empowered, children win.”
House Bill 153 — Sponsored by Giddings, the legislation was killed in the joint budget committee.
Prompted in part by her concerns over social justice classes and programs, the bill required the joint budget committee to write separate budgets for each of the state’s four public colleges and universities — as opposed to approving a single higher-education budget, as is done now.
Adopting separate budgets for each institution, Giddings said, would allow the Legislature to “hold colleges and universities accountable” for their curriculum, by docking them financially whenever they strayed.
Speaking on behalf of the four institutions, Idaho State University President Kevin Satterlee said that was unnecessary, since the budget committee already has the option to withhold funding from a particular school.
HB 153 was also “bad policy,” Satterlee said, since the whole focus of higher education is working together for the benefit of students.
“Over the last three years, that’s been happening in a way that hasn’t been done before,” he said. “We’re building joint academic programs (and) presenting a common, unified budget request designed to help students be successful in their education goals. We’re working together to hold the line on tuition, to increase access and affordability.”
Giddings also proposed cutting $18.8 million from the fiscal 2022 higher education budget, to compensate for the cost of the social justice programs she opposed.
The joint budget committee rejected that effort and instead approved a $2.7 million, 0.4 percent increase over the overall higher education budget for the 2022 fiscal year. That appropriation bill passed the Senate on a 27-6 vote, but still needs to pass the House.
House Bill 127 — Co-sponsored by Crabtree and Rep. Megan Blanksma, R-Hammett, the measure passed the House and Senate and has been signed into law.
The bill creates a nine-member Idaho Broadband Advisory Committee that’s tasked with developing and implementing a state broadband plan. The intent is to improve and expand broadband access across the state.
The bill also creates an Idaho Broadband Fund, which would hold any state or federal dollars appropriated by the Legislature for use on broadband projects.
Gov. Brad Little’s 2022 budget recommendation includes $35 million for broadband infrastructure. The joint budget committee hasn’t taken action on that recommendation yet, but is expected to approve the proposal; if so, the money would go into this new broadband fund.
The state also expects to receive $126 million for coronavirus-related capital projects through the recently approved American Rescue Plan. Much of that money, according to budget director Alex Adams, could be used for broadband projects.
Crabtree said HB 127, together with the new funding, puts Idaho “in a great position to move the needle on broadband. It may be one of the most consequential things we do this session.”
He noted the 7th Legislative District, which includes Idaho, Clearwater and Shoshone counties, is ground zero in Idaho for lack of access to high-speed internet services.
The new board would operate something like the Idaho Water Board. When the Legislature appropriates funding for water infrastructure investments across the state, the water board actually prioritizes and approves specific projects.
“I think (HB 127) will prove to be a really good step forward for rural Idaho,” Crabtree said. “It will help with education, with business and with health care.”
Spence may be contacted at bspence@lmtribune.com or (208)-791-9168.