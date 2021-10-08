Educating during a time of transition

JoAnne Greear is right where she wants to be.
The longtime principal at what is now Jenifer Middle School, Greear and her team of educators worked through the challenges last year of transitioning the school from a junior high to its current configuration of grades sixth through eighth. And they did it all in the midst of a pandemic with protocols in place to allow for in-person learning. The transition is continuing this year, though it’s been made a little easier because of loosened protocols.
Through it all, Greear has maintained a positive attitude.
“I get to come to work every day,” she said. “I don’t have to come to work, I get to come work with these kids every day.”
Craig Clohessy: This is the second school year with the change over at Lewiston’s Jenifer from a junior high to a middle school. What has been the greatest challenge in that transition?
JoAnne Greear: One of the things is bringing in two grade levels that were brand new. Two-thirds of our kids were brand new to the building and then a third of our staff was brand new because we had the ninth grade teachers leave and sixth grade teachers come in. There were some challenges, plus with how last year played out with the different protocols (related to COVID-19) we had to follow. Last year was a challenge because we had to keep everything separate. We weren’t able to fill that community piece that really is important in a middle school, but I will tell you this year with some of those protocols loosened, we are able to build a community.
For example, we had our first pep assembly. None of these kids had had a pep assembly before. ... Our first week of school we had a sixth grade pep assembly so they could see how a pep assembly goes and a seventh grade pep assembly. And then we had our big spirit week pep assembly on Bengal Field and it was awesome. We were talking about it this morning. The kids were really into it and it was just engaging for the kids in something new.
Last week we had a student barbecue and none of them had been at a student barbecue. They’re like, “Well, what do you mean we’re eating outside?” Stuff like that builds a community.
Middle school kids are amazing, they’re challenging. I wouldn’t trade them for anything because they have so much to give if we can channel their energy in the right direction with respect and responsibility and perseverance and teaching all those things.
CC: How accepting have the students and parents been to the switch?
JG: I think it’s been really good. It was a challenge for people to think sixth graders were coming. We had ninth graders here before, so that’s kind of the perception they had, but when you start looking at the sixth through eighth grade, they’re a lot closer maturity-wise than a seventh or ninth grader.
CC: What do you like most about the middle school configuration?
JG: I think it’s just that middle school philosophy of giving them opportunities. ... Middle schoolers don’t really see into the future but you can get them starting to understand there is a future past here. They have a hard time seeing the impact on tomorrow let alone the impact down the road. The middle school focus is really to build those foundations so they can do whatever they want.
We rewrote our vision (statement) this year. We want to guide and empower all students to learn at a high level. ... Give them that resilience and that perseverance and understanding that mistakes happen, but we learn from mistakes.
CC: What do you miss about the junior high configuration?
JG: One of the things with the ninth grade, you have that connection to funnel into the high school with some really close guidance in that smaller place. I miss getting them to understand the importance of the ninth grade classes and those credits and how those build to the next.
CC: You referenced it earlier. All of this has been going on during the pandemic. How tough has it been for you and your team to do what you do — educate?
JG: I think you know the teachers here are amazing. And I will tell you that they do everything in their power to help every kid be successful. So when a kid has to miss because they’re in quarantine, getting them caught up after a 10-day absence, that’s probably the biggest challenge. ... We’re really lucky, as you know it could be a lot bigger than it is.
Clohessy is managing editor of the Lewiston Tribune. He may be contacted at cclohessy@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2251.
JoAnne Greear
Age: 60
City of residence: Moscow
Title/occupation: Principal, Jenifer Middle School, Lewiston.
Family: Husband, Dave; two daughters/sons-in-law, Janna and Jerod Harwood, Kati and Levi Dawes.
Education: University of Idaho, secondary education and master’s in education administration.
Work history: Math teacher, Adna, Wash.; fifth grade teacher, Warden, Wash.; math teacher, Moscow Junior High; assistant principal, McDonald Elementary, Moscow; athletic director, Moscow Junior High; principal, Camelot Elementary, Lewiston; principal, Jenifer.
Hobbies/interests: Golf.