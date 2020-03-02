LONGVIEW, Wash. — After a ongoing bullying incident in a Longview elementary school revealed confusion over state discipline laws, the state education office said the newly implemented rules about classroom exclusion were not meant to stop districts from removing disruptive students from class.
“There is nothing in the rules that would preclude a student from being excluded from the classroom,” said Chief Legal Officer for the Superintendent of Public Instruction’s office Dierk Meierbachtol.
Despite this, Longview mother Mary Jane Avila said her family has decided to pull their 6-year-old daughter out of Mint Valley Elementary School over the physical bullying she’s experienced. Avila told the Daily News last Monday that her daughter had been regularly hit, slapped and spat on at school over the past several months.
“My first mindset was I don’t want to remove her from the school, I want to find a solution,” Avila said Friday. “But after discussions, I don’t see a solution anytime soon for her.”
This week will be Avila’s daughter’s last week at the school. The following Monday she will officially begin school at Three Rivers Christian School.
“I just want my daughter to be happy, healthy and safe,” Avila said.
Avila said school officials told her their hands were tied by new state laws. Ray Clift, president of the Longview Education Association, also previously said the teacher’s union fears the district’s interpretation of the new rules is making it much harder to maintain discipline in the classroom.
Longview and Kelso school district officials were not available for comment Friday.
Interpreting the new rules seems to be confusing to school districts as well. Castle Rock Superintendent Ryan Greene said when he and other superintendents talked to Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal, they were left with a “mixed message.”
“Its very unclear,” Greene said Friday. “It really is. We hear from people that we can’t suspend kids and we can’t exclude kids. Then we hear that we’re still in charge of creating a safe environment.”
Meierbachtol said the changes, part of a multi-year overhaul of disciplinary laws, apply to three broad categories: suspension, expulsion and exclusion.
“What the rules characterize as classroom exclusion could be a student referred to principal’s office or just a student told to cool their jets outside the classroom for a period of time,” Meierbachtol said.
Districts are still allowed to use all three measures for discipline, Meierbachtol said, adding there are simply a few due process changes districts need to follow, including notifying parents of classroom exclusions and reporting the exclusions to the district.
“The rules are a legal framework when school districts consider using exclusionary discipline as a behavioral intervention,” Meierbachtol said. “State law wants to make sure if a school district is going to exclude a student that they follow certain rules in doing that.”
Other than a few hard and fast rules, Meierbachtol said districts are able to set their own policies for what actions result in what punishments.
“It’s really intentionally designed to help school districts develop strategies,” Meierbachtol said. “It’s not telling them what they can and can’t do.”
Some of the few things the law specifies, he said, are that school districts cannot suspend or expel students over truancy or chronic absenteeism, and that they must discipline students for bringing weapons to school.
Greene said Castle Rock School District has not substantially changed its practices, but has made efforts to shorten the amount of time students are suspended.
“We really tried to cut back on (long suspensions),” Greene said. “Those kids made bad choices in school, but having them be alone at home probably is not a good choice. So we’re trying to figure out how to get kids back in school, but maybe not in the classroom, right away.”
He added that the broad discretion given to school districts means that practices likely vary widely from district to district.
“Unfortunately, when it comes from a state agency and it’s not just black and white, its an interpretation of what should be done; when you leave that to 294 districts you tend to get some variance,” Greene said.
While he “applauded” the Legislature for trying to keep kids in school, he said sometimes students do need to be briefly out of the classroom, and the laws make that more complicated.
“It’s one of those things that every district talks about,” Greene said. “And the fact is that it feels like we’re handcuffed a little bit. But all of us agree that you want those kids back (in school).”
Meierbachtol said whenever there’s change, there’s inevitably some confusion.
“We’re certainly aware of the questions and are doing our best to make ourselves available to answer those questions,” he said.
As for Avila, she found a solution for her daughter, but said she’s not stopping there because her child “is not the only victim,” adding that bullying is a nationwide epidemic.
Since speaking at the school board meeting Monday night, Avila said she’s received scores of messages from other parents who also had “heartbreaking” bullying stories to share. She plans to speak to lawmakers and advocate for a better solution.
“She’s my priority because she’s my daughter, but something needs to be done and I will make sure it gets done,” Avila said. “My voice will get heard, no matter how high I have to climb.”
