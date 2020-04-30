The Idaho State Board of Education will hold a virtual special meeting today to discuss litigation filed against them by Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra.
The board plans to go into executive session after the meeting begins to discuss the lawsuit with its legal counsel.
Ybarra filed the lawsuit Friday in response to the Idaho State Legislature’s approval of two appropriation bills, which moved $2.7 million in technology funding and 18 information technology positions from the Idaho State Department of Education to the Office of the State Board of Education.
The lawsuit names the Idaho State Legislature, Speaker of the House of Representatives Scott Bedke, Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill and Debbie Critchfield, the president of the Idaho State Board of Education.
Senate Bills 1409 and 1410, which are scheduled to go into effect July 1, would move funding and staff positions for the Idaho System for Educational Excellence under the umbrella of the state board office. The technology system, according to a statement from Ybarra, tracks student enrollment information, attendance, demographics, grades and test scores. It also supports budgeting processes, data submissions, monetary distribution, accountability and the delivery of information to policy makers and education stakeholders who create data-driven decisions.
“These bills prevent me from fully discharging my constitutional duties,” Ybarra said in the statement announcing the lawsuit. “My actions today (Friday) will ensure Idaho’s citizens continue to be represented by a Superintendent who maintains the supervisory oversight and ability to direct critical public school operations, consistent with the Idaho Constitution.”
Ybarra, who is a member of the State Board of Education, presented what she called “an interim solution” to the board during two meetings last week, but her motion failed on a 6-2 vote.
If it was approved, the memorandum of understanding would have allowed the employees to retain “their respective posts at their present location.” The draft memorandum provided to the board would have also given Ybarra the ability to provide “day-to-day direction and supervision” of the group.
The bills aimed to centralize operations, but Ybarra said that wouldn’t be the case. Ybarra also stated that neither she nor her staff were directly involved or formally consulted when the bills were created.
“The constitution does not say the superintendent is a subordinate to the director of the state board of education, which is what would happen if I could no longer direct the technology services group. … The intent was to centralize operations; however, those operations are not the state board’s responsibility to carry out,” Ybarra said during the state board meeting.
During the board’s April 22 meeting, Ybarra and state board member Shawn Keough were the only ones to vote in favor of the memorandum presented.
“I don’t believe the board has the option to pick and choose which legislative bills or funding bills we support once the Legislature has taken action,” said state board member Linda Clark during one of the meetings last week. “It’s incumbent on us to follow their intent.”
Ybarra has asked the Idaho Supreme Court to hear the petition without district court proceedings.
Idaho Attorney General Lawrence Wasden appointed Special Idaho Deputy Attorney General David Leroy to represent the superintendent in the case.
