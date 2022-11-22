LONGVIEW, Wash. — An Eatonville man is charged after he allegedly led police on a high-speed chase last week towing a stolen flatbed trailer and a lawn mower. The suspect eventually met up with a relative of the equipment’s owner, but said the relative said he wasn’t connected to the crime.

Christopher Ross Westfall, 40, was arrested on Nov. 10, when a neighbor called 911 to report they witnessed a truck driving away at a high rate of speed with their neighbor’s trailer in the 4900 block of Spirit Lake Highway, according to court documents.

