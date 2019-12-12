Praveen K. Khurana posted a $3,000 cash bond Tuesday to secure his release from the Nez Perce County Jail.
Khurana, who is the registered agent of the limited liability company that owns Emperor of India Thai King, was arrested on a felony malicious injury to property charge from November related to $18,665 of damage he allegedly inflicted to a property while moving out of a residence on Preston Avenue in Lewiston because of an eviction.
He was arrested by Lewiston police at the scene of Monday night’s fire that gutted his restaurant at 858 Main St. Khurana was questioned by police about the fire, but the arrest was related to a warrant for the malicious injury charge that was issued Dec. 5 after attempts to serve Khurana a summons failed six times, according to court records.
Fire investigators with the Lewiston Fire Department, Idaho Fire Marshal’s Office and the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives continued investigating Monday’s blaze Wednesday. No further information about the investigation was released.