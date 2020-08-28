The city of Lewiston and the registered agent of the Emperor of India Thai King restaurant property are at an impasse in the demolition of the Main Street building heavily damaged by fire in December.
City officials said they were taken aback when Praveen Khurana posted a white sign this week on a large piece of particle board used to block the view into the structure at 854 and 858 Main St. that burned Dec. 9, 2019.
“City disconnected my electricity. Won’t extend my demolition permit. Emails to clerk/staff unresponsive. (Twiddling thumbs.),” the sign reads.
The city served Khurana notice Dec. 10 that the building was unsafe and condemned. The Lewiston City Council then declared the property a nuisance so it could use a civil process to make the property safe, should the city have to intervene.
The city could also pursue a criminal route to remedy the unsafe and condemned properties that includes fines of as much as $1,000 per day, per offense, and up to 20 days in jail per day, per offense, Lewiston building official John Smith said.
On Monday, Khurana sent a letter to Lewiston City Manager Alan Nygaard and city councilors asking the city to insert a substitute building official for Smith.
“The current building official ... is Mr. John Smith. The (building official) by his actions has been consistently opposing my project and has been taking adverse actions to ensure the project does not proceed,” Khurana’s letter said. “The (building official) has informed me that he will not use city funds for the project demolition and in addition now informs me that the permit for me to keep proceeding with the work will not be extended.”
Attempts to contact Nygaard Thursday afternoon were unsuccessful.
Under the public nuisance route, the city council could move to have the property demolished and then place a lien on the property with a special assessment.
Khurana’s letter Monday asked for 15 minutes to address the city council at its next meeting to present documents and give oral testimony. The public nuisance civil route had not been placed on the city council’s agenda as of Thursday, Smith said.
The city issued Khurana a demolition permit Feb. 2, with an expiration date of Aug. 2.
“In that time period, there were long periods of inactivity,” Smith said.
Demolition of the property was not completed, and the property damage threat to adjacent properties still exists, he said.
The Castellaw Kom Architects property at 850 Main St. sustained $30,000 in water and smoke damage, mainly to its basement, when Lewiston firefighters beat down the blaze that led to one-half of the restaurant property being deemed unsafe and the other half being condemned, Smith said. The city did not receive a damage estimate from the Wells Fargo bank to the east of the restaurant property.
Smith said there is a concern that if the property is not demolished and potential damage to adjacent properties addressed, more damage will occur when rain and snow fall this winter.
Khurana told city officials he removed 11,000 pounds of materials from the building, which comes to 60 pounds per day over the life of the six-month permit, Smith said.
Khurana asked the city for electricity for the site when the permit was valid, and the city provided it on the condition it only be used for demolition purposes. A week and a half after the permit expired, the city shut off the power, Smith said.
“This deliberate action has effectively stopped all my work,” Khurana’s letter to the city manager and councillors said. “My written appeals to code board of appeals have not been allowed to proceed and remain in abeyance with the (building official) and city staff. Further, the (building official) has notified me that he has instructed the city staff not to communicate with me or provide any city services to me. The (building official) is now unresponsive to my emails.”
The Monday letter noted that Khurana informed the city manager and director of community development of his concerns, but he hadn’t received a response.
Khurana has been asking for an extension of his demolition permit since the permit expired and the electricity was shut off. The city informed him through emails of the general procedure on how to obtain a permit through the Community Development Department, which included eight conditions.
“I will not accept the conditions that are the responsibility of a third party, like a subcontractor,” Khurana said in an email sent Wednesday. “I intend to stay on top of the demolition and the subsequent reconstruction of the building. If any issues arise about the application of codes, I will be involved. I intend to contest any misapplications or vague interpretations of design standards and I plan to hold responsible parties accountable for delays and cost overruns. I hope everything works out well for all parties concerned.”
Smith responded Wednesday in an email that the city still needs information it requested that could be provided by Khurana or a subcontractor.
The city wants a demolition plan from Khurana, which shows how the structure will be dismantled, how debris will be disposed, reveals any collateral damage to neighboring properties and the precautions that would be undertaken, how the site will be barricaded and secured when unattended, a reasonable timeframe for the demolition to be completed, a request for the temporary closure of the sidewalk or street, a document stating all utilities have been located and retired, and documentation of any asbestos and its clearance.
“Once completed, I will issue a 30-day permit with performance benchmarks and goals,” Smith’s email reply to Khurana said. “I can set those or you can propose goals. There will be regular inspections for progress and the extension of the limited permit if goals are met.”
There has been no determination as to the cause or origin of the fire that gutted the restaurant last December, according to Lewiston Fire Chief Travis Myklebust. The evidence was sent to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Fire Research Laboratory in Beltsville, Md., for analysis. The COVID-19 pandemic delayed investigation work on the fire at the laboratory, according to Idaho State Fire Marshal Region 1 Investigator Jason Blubaum.
Wells may be contacted at mwells@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2275.