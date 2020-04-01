Easter symbol shines

The Clarkston Lions Club Easter cross shines brightly in the pre-dawn gloom recently over the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Clouds and showers are in the forecast for the valley today; the extended outlook can be found on Page 6A.

 Barry Kough/Tribune

