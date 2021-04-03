Easter eggstravaganzas set

A variety of easter egg hunt events are set for today and Sunday. The following is a list of some of the events scheduled throughout the region:
CRAIGMONT — The Craigmont Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. today at Craigmont City Park. There will be doughnuts and coffee starting at 9 a.m. at City Hall.
———
COTTONWOOD — The annual Cottonwood commu-nity Easter egg hunt will be held at 10 a.m. today at Cottonwood City Park. There will be more than 1,000 eggs and grand prizes in three age divisions.
———
FERDINAND — The town Easter egg hunt is set for 10 a.m. today for children birth to 12 years old. It will be held at the baseball fields.
———
GREENCREEK — The Greencreek Easter egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. today at the St. Anthony Catholic Church area. The church is at 1070 Greencreek Road.
———
KOOSKIA — Kooskia’s Easter egg hunt will be at 10 a.m. today at the Kooskia Park for ages 1-12. There also will be a coloring contest for children 12 and younger. Coloring contest sheets were handed out at Clearwater Valley Elementary School and will also be available at the post office.
———
NEZPERCE — The Nezperce Service League Easter egg hunt will begin at 10 a.m. today at Memorial Park, aka Lions Park, for ages 10 and younger. Attendees are asked to arrive at least 10 minutes early. There will be prizes for the most eggs, and every child will receive a bag of goodies and be entered in a drawing.
———
The Lewiston Eagles is hosting an Easter egg hunt event starting at 11 a.m. today at Hereth Park. The hunt begins at noon. Masks are required. The park is at 1534 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
———
KAMIAH — Kamiah’s community egg hunt is set for 11 a.m. today at Riverside Park for ages 1-11.
———
New Ground Spring Celebration Open House will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. today at 817 Libby St., Clarkston. Attendees can bring their Easter basket and hop from station to station as they fill their basket with eggs. Tickets in an egg will go toward winning a prize. The event is recommended for ages toddlers to sixth grade. Vehicles will be decorated in a springlike fashion.
———
WHITE BIRD — White Bird will host its egg hunt at 11 a.m. today at the WBRD building (former school). The hunt is for children birth to 12 years old. Lunch will be sold for $2.50 and includes hot dogs, chips and a drink. Lunch proceeds benefit next year’s event. Those interested in donating can call Renee Farmer at (208) 839-2395.
———
OROFINO — The Harold Kinne Veterans of Foreign Wars Post No. 3296 and the Ladies Auxiliary Easter Easter egg hunt is set for noon today at Orofino City Park, 155 Wisconsin St.
———
RIGGINS — The community Easter egg hunt is set for noon today at Riggins Elementary School for those birth through fifth grade. There will be candy, prizes, money and “return for prize” in addition to the gold and silver Easter basket and big stuffed animal in each division. Everyone received 50 cents. Attendees can donate plastic eggs for the following year. The school is at 133 Main Ave. N.
———
The Lewiston Lions Club Easter egg drive-through is set for 1 p.m. today at Sunset Park, 2725 Willow Drive, Lewiston. Easter sacks filled with goodies will be distributed only to cars. It ends when they’re out of Easter sacks.
———
Trinity Lutheran Church will have a covered dish brunch after its church service and an Easter egg hunt. The service begins at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday. The church is at 920 Eighth Ave., Lewiston.
———
ELK CITY — The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary and the Elk City School are having an Easter egg hunt at 10 a.m. Sunday at the school, 100 American River Road.