A variety of Easter egg hunts are schedule throughout the region. The following are some of those planned:
Lewiston-Clarkston Valley egg hunts
Orchards Community Church Easter services and weekend events include an Easter Egg Hunt from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. The church is at 822 Bryden Ave., Lewiston.
———
The First Church of the Nazarene will offer a brunch and a children’s Eggstravaganza at 9 a.m. Easter Sunday. The church is at 1700 Eighth St., Lewiston.
———
The fourth annual P1FCU Easter egg hunt will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Harris Field on the Lewis-Clark State College campus in Lewiston. The Easter egg hunt is for children 10 and younger. Attendees are asked to bring their own basket. There will be four age groups for the egg hunt: 2 years and younger, 3 to 4 years old, 5 to 7 years old and 8 to 10 years old. For additional information, visit P1FCU’s Facebook page.
———
Grace Evangelical Lutheran Church will hold an Easter egg hunt at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church is at 3434 Sixth St., Lewiston.
———
The Lewis-Clark Valley Lions Club is making plans for its first Easter egg hunt since 2019, with the event scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Park in Lewiston. The hunt, which was canceled in 2020 and done in drive-through fashion in 2021, is open to children between the ages of 2 and 9. The children will be divided into age groups and there will also be an area for children with special needs. The children will hunt for plastic eggs stuffed with candy, as well as other prizes. The Easter Bunny will also be on hand from noon to 1 p.m. to meet with children. Those seeking more information may call (208) 503-2251.
———
An Easter carnival will be held from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the Clarkston Grange, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston. There will be an egg and painted rock hunt lineup at 10 a.m. A hot dog lunch is $3. There will be a carnival inside from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. For additional information, call (509) 254-7482.
Regional egg hunts
TEKOA — Easter Egg Scavenger Hunt at Tekoa Elementary at 1 p.m. today.
———
COLFAX — Photo opportunities and treats are coming Saturday as Easter egg hunts hit the county. In Colfax, Friends of the Park is bringing the Easter Bunny to visit the following parks for treats, a parade and a special egg delivery beginning with Thorn Hill at 11 a.m. From Thorn Hill, the Easter Bunny will hop over to Main Street for a stop at Lookout Park. By 11:30 a.m., the bunny is expected at The Flat and Cedar Street. The route continues to the high school, past Jennings Elementary School to Schmuck Park and ends at Little League Park. At noon, the bunny will be at West Street, then hop past Last Street to Elles, stopping at Elles Park. The Easter Bunny will be in the hospital hill area about 12:30 p.m., officials said. From there, the Easter Bunny is off to Hillcrest and Crestview drives, with a stop at Hamilton Park. One golden egg will be hidden at each park. The child that finds the golden egg will win a family pass to the Colfax pool, officials said. Only one family pass will be awarded per family.
———
GARFIELD — Youngsters will hunt for eggs in waves Saturday as a part of the Schaut’s Market Place Egg Hunt at Schaut’s Marketplace, beginning with ages 8-10 at 10:30 a.m., then ages 5-7 at 11 a.m., and children younger than 4 will hunt at 11:30 a.m.
———
ENDICOTT — Community Scavenger Hunt at Endicott Elementary at 10 a.m. Saturday.
———
LACROSSE — The Lacrosse Egg Hunt and 12th Grade Bake Sale will be at LaCrosse City Park. The egg hunt is for third-grade students and younger. It begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
———
OAKSDALE — The town’s annual Egg Hunt for children 12 and younger begins at 10 a.m. Saturday.
———
ROSALIA — The Lion’s Club Breakfast and Egg Hunt is Saturday in Rosalia City Park. Breakfast is from 8-10 a.m. The Scavenger Hunt is at 10:30 a.m.
———
ST. JOHN — The St. John-Endicott 4-H and St. John Mothers Club Egg Hunt is at St. John Park at 10 a.m. Saturday. The event is for children in the third grade and younger.
———
SPRAUGE-LAMONT — The Sprague Chamber of Commerce Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Sprague School, 614 W. Fifth St. More than 1,200 eggs will be hidden. A guest appearance is also expected from the Easter Bunny, she said, noting youth and adults can have a photo taken with him.
———
UNIONTOWN-COLTON — The combined Colton and Uniontown Easter celebration runs from 10-11 a.m. Saturday in Holzer Park. The egg hunt is for children younger than 12.
———
COTTONWOOD — The Cottonwood Community Easter Egg Hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Cottonwood City Park, sponsored by Cottonwood Saddliers & Livestock 4-H Club. Age groups are 0-4, 5-8 and 9-plus.
———
FERDINAND — The Ferdinand hunt is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at the Ferdinand Ball Field.
———
GRANGEVILLE — The Grangeville Easter egg hunt, sponsored by the Grangeville Eagles, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lions Park.
———
KAMIAH — The Kamiah Kiwanis Club will sponsor an egg hunt at noon Saturday at Kamiah’s River Front Park for ages groups 1-4, 5-6, 7-8 and 9-11. Photos with the Easter Bunny will also be available.
———
KOOSKIA — An Easter egg hunt will take place at 9 a.m. Saturday at Kooskia City Park.
———
RIGGINS — A community Easter egg hunt will take place at noon Saturday at the Riggins Elementary School on Main Street.
———
WHITE BIRD — The White Bird Recreation District Building (old White Bird School) will host an egg hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday for toddlers through age 12, with a raffle following. In addition, a bake sale will be held at the recreation building starting at 10 a.m.