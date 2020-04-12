UNIONTOWN — The Easter Bunny paid a visit to Uniontown on Saturday after the small town’s annual egg hunt was canceled.
Cars filled with excited children pulled up in front of the town hall as bags of candy and toys were handed out. Town hall staff had put together more than 100 bags of goodies in an effort to provide some holiday cheer after social distancing guidelines and a ban of large gatherings were implemented statewide amid concerns over the spread of COVID-19.
“We wanted to do something for the kids, so they could spend part of the day not having to think about everything bad that’s going on and to give them some normalcy in their lives,” said town clerk Kris Lockie.
Markers on the pavement laid out social distancing guidelines for the community members of Uniontown, Colton and nearby areas, who decided to walk to the event, or get out of their cars to grab their surprises.
Noelle Shore, and her two kids, walked from their home to visit the Easter bunny on the sunny afternoon.
“It helps build community and it gives the kids something to look forward to,” said Shore, as her children looked through their bags of treats.
Shore said her family participates in the annual Easter egg hunt every year. Typically, there are 3,000 eggs distributed in Holzer Park. But this year, the items meant for the eggs were put into age-appropriate bags for children ages 15 and younger. Assistant City Clerk Harmmony Walker spent about two weeks assembling the bags prior to the event.
“It’s awesome,” said Walker about the turnout for the event. “Handing out the bags is the easy part.”
Trisha Hanson was one of the first walk-up customers of the day. Her 9-month-old daughter Olive sat in a stroller as she cautiously took the bag from the large, happy bunny. She left with a smile on her face, surprising her mom, who thought she might cry at the sight of the Easter bunny.
“I think this is wonderful, especially during these times,” Hanson said.
Tatiana Bartlett, of Uniontown, brought her three kids.
“It’s just something fun for the kids to do with the crisis going on,” Bartlett said.
As the Easter bunny stood on the sidewalk, people honked and waved as they drove by.
“We’re so happy the Easter bunny could make it to Uniontown,” Lockie said.
Tomtas may be reached at jtomtas@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2294. Follow her on Twitter @jtomtas.