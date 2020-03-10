Heidi Cornell has attended several receptions for her fellow colleagues who have been named outstanding elementary school teachers, but this year, she will be at the center of the celebration.
Cornell, an educator of 11 years, has been awarded the 2019-20 Martha S. Baskin Outstanding Elementary Teacher Award by the Lewiston Independent Foundation for Education. The award is given in memory of Baskin, who was an elementary school teacher in Lewiston for two decades.
Cornell, a self-proclaimed “East Coast girl,” has called the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley home for the past 15 years. All but one of her years teaching has been at Orchards Elementary School.
She previously taught first and second grades, but later made the switch to the third grade, where she’s taught for the past five years.
“It’s been fun watching and giving (the students) challenges and seeing them rise to that,” Cornell said.
Her goal in the classroom is to help shape future leaders. Adorned on her wall is a “classroom family mission” that states the students will show love and kindness through fun learning so they can one day change the world.
Cornell said she was surprised in late February with the honor. She’ll be recognized at a reception today, where she will also be awarded $1,500.
She said she may use the money to take her husband, Dan, on a well-deserved vacation.
Cornell was born and raised in New York. She received her bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Nyack College in New York. She recently completed her master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and innovation.
Her new degree may open up some additional possibilities for Cornell in the future. But, for now, she plans to continue in her current role.
“I love being a teacher,” Cornell said. “It’s quite an honor and I’m very grateful that people would nominate me and consider me a teacher worthy of nominating.”
She’s happy to share the award with her colleagues at Orchards, who she said have become like family.
“I just feel fortunate to have inspiring people who help me grow,” Cornell said. “It’s just a place that stands out.”
Other employees will also be recognized at this year’s reception. They include T.J. Armitage, who was named the Lewiston Teacher of the Year; Amy Arlint, the Elementary Teacher of the Year; Heather Ohrtman-Rogers, the Secondary Teacher of the Year; Larry Forsmann, the Overall Education Support Person of the Year; Karlene Young, the Direct Support Person of the Year; and Julie Aldrich, the Non-Direct Support Person of the Year.
